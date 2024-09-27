Quantcast
Ex-‘Shark Tank’ Star Mark Cuban Wants to be Head of SEC

'We’ve seen the number for public companies just be decimated...'

Victoria Cook

(Victoria Cook, Headline USA) Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president this week in what could be a bid to become the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Without hesitation, Cuban told Fox Business’s Neil Cavuto on Wednesday that he would choose to be the head of the SEC or would entertain the idea of becoming Health and Human Services secretary if offered a role in a hypothetical Harris administration. 

As an investor and a business owner of a pharmaceutical company, Cuban has a vested interest in both departments functioning favorably. 

After endorsing Harris and bashing former President Donald Trump’s economic policies, Cuban explained that the current head of the SEC, Gary Gensler, had to go.

“He’s awful for crypto and for businesses in general,” Cuban said. “We’ve seen the number for public companies just be decimated.”

Speculation about Cuban’s interest in political power arose last year when Cuban left Shark Tank as a featured investor and sold off his stake in the Dallas Mavericks. At the time, Cuban swore off interest in running for the presidency, Axios reported

Cuban has considered the presidency in the past, explaining that he had kept an open mind about the prospect amid the chaotic events of 2020.

Cuban has actively embraced his role as a staunch advocate for Harris’s economic policies—lending a small measure of cachet to a weak spot in which she desperately needs an assist, while arguing against Trump’s policies.

He has claimed that Harris will incorporate new technologies and insists that an artificial intelligence boom will commence with a Harris presidency.

Cuban owns and has stock in 23 blockchain and AI companies, according to his website. 

His presidential endorsement comes at a contrast to his original critiques of the U.S. two-party system and past praise for Trump.

