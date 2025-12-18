Thursday, December 18, 2025

Senate Passes Massive $901 Billion National Defense Authorization Act

When combined with a supplemental bill passed earlier this year, the NDAA will bring the US military budget to over $1 trillion...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Pentagon
Pentagon / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comThe Senate on Wednesday passed the $901 billion 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the sweeping annual military spending bill that will be combined with legislation passed earlier this year to bring the total US military budget to over $1 trillion.

The bill passed in a vote of 77-20, with just two Republicans, Senators Rand Paul (KY) and Mike Lee (UT), and 18 Democrats voting against it. The massive bill now heads to President Trump’s desk for his signature.

Notable amendments include a provision directing the Selective Service System (SSS) to register all potential draftees in the US automatically. According to Edward Hasbrouk, an expert on the Selective Service, it marks the biggest change to the system since 1980.

The NDAA also includes a new provision to ensure Israel is not impacted by global arms restrictions that have been imposed in response to its genocidal war in Gaza. The amendment requires a review of the arms restrictions and says the US will take steps to “mitigate” any “gaps” it may find.

The spending bill includes at least two provisions that go against President Trump’s agenda, including amendments to block troop drawdowns from Europe and South Korea, and one that requires the Pentagon to release to Congress videos of its bombings of alleged drug boats in Latin America.

If the Pentagon doesn’t hand over the videos, the amendment would withhold a quarter of the travel budget for US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who has been under increasing scrutiny due to the September 2 bombing that involved multiple strikes to kill survivors.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

