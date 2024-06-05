FBI Director Asked Whether Jeffrey Epstein’s Clients are under Investigation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Chris Wray has declined to say whether his bureau still has an open investigation into the sex-trafficking network operated by deceased multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein and convicted pedophile Ghislaine Maxwell—who both catered to numerous high-profile politicians, businessmen, scientists and other power brokers.

Wray declined to speak on the status of a potential Epstein investigation Tuesday at a congressional hearing, in response to questions from Sen. John Kennedy.

Senator Kennedy questions Wray about Epstein investigations 💥 pic.twitter.com/L4g9oNITg1 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 4, 2024

“What’s the FBI doing to investigate the other people involved in these sex-trafficking rings?” Kennedy asked, to which Wray said, “I’m not sure I can confirm any specific investigation.”

Kennedy pressed more, referencing a lawsuit filed against an alleged Epstein associate this week.

“I want to know if these prominent people are above the law, or is the FBI investigating? … It will trigger your gag reflex,” he added, referencing the most recent lawsuit. “Is the FBI going to investigate that?”

Wray insisted that no one is above the law, but again declined to say whether the FBI is investigating Epstein’s clients or coconspirators.

Numerous unnamed survivors of Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring are suing the FBI over its investigative failures. Their lawsuit criticizes Wray’s statements at a December congressional hearing, when he told Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., that he hasn’t looked at the Epstein case in years.

“While Senator Blackburn told Director Wray that he would ‘need to right that wrong,’ Director Wray and the FBI have done nothing to ‘right that wrong.’ The FBI has again turned its back on survivor-victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring,” said the lawsuit, filed in February in the Southern District of New York.

The lawsuit also recounts the FBI’s long, sorry track record on the Epstein case, starting when the bureau ignored a complaint from Epstein victim Maria Farmer in 1996.

“The FBI was aware of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring between New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, Paris and the U.S. Virgin Islands which continued after Epstein was a registered sex offender,” the lawsuit explains.

“It was not until 11 years later, Epstein was arrested on July 6, 2019, and charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy. Epstein died in jail before the case could be prosecuted for these heinous crimes.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.