Sen. Grassley Joins Call to Televise Charlie Kirk Assassination Case

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has joined the growing number of voices calling for cameras to be allowed in the courtroom to record the proceedings of alleged Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson.

“I want to compliment Erika Kirk, wife of assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk. She has made an emotional appeal to have cameras in the courtroom at the trial of her husband’s murderer,” Grassley said Tuesday on the Senate floor, referencing Erika’s recent calls for transparency.

“I commend her for this brave plea, because it fits in with a stand I’ve been taking for the last couple of decades.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley has waded into the fight to allow cameras in court for Tyler Robinson.

He referred to Charlie Kirk's slaying as one of the "pivotal moments in history" and argued that such cases should play out before the public eye. He commended Erika for her plea. pic.twitter.com/z820mzpiJm — JaneDoeUKnow (@MsJaneDoeUKnow) November 10, 2025

Grassley said he’s supported allowing cameras in federal and state courtrooms for decades. Some states allow for that, but federal courts typically ban cameras and other electronics.

“Cameras would boost transparency and Americans’ confidence in the American judiciary,” he added.

While Grassley, Erika and numerous others want the Kirk case televised, both the prosecution and the defense want to prohibit cameras from the courtroom. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has also requested cameras to be banned.

Attorneys for Robinson reportedly want to ban cameras so that their client’s physical appearance is “no longer the subject of interest” in media coverage. It’s unclear why prosecutors and the local sheriff is also pushing for secrecy.

However, Grassley and Erika Kirk are joined by numerous media outlets pushing for transparency.

Court TV’s Julie Grant, for instance, has called for the judge to “let the cameras roll.”

Julie Grant: “When you pick up murder charges, public scrutiny usually comes with it. What did defendant Tyler Robinson think was going to happen next after he allegedly confessed to his lover that he assassinated Charlie Kirk?” pic.twitter.com/VdRFYa9Pfk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 29, 2025

Local media has joined the fray, too. In a motion to Judge Tony Graf on Thursday, Deseret News, KSL, KUTV, the Utah News Dispatch and the Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists all asked to be heard on the matter before the judge makes a decision.

Judge Tony Graf is expected to rule on the matter in January.

