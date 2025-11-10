Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Sen. Grassley Joins Call to Televise Charlie Kirk Assassination Case

'Cameras would boost transparency and Americans’ confidence in the American judiciary...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has joined the growing number of voices calling for cameras to be allowed in the courtroom to record the proceedings of alleged Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson.

“I want to compliment Erika Kirk, wife of assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk. She has made an emotional appeal to have cameras in the courtroom at the trial of her husband’s murderer,” Grassley said Tuesday on the Senate floor, referencing Erika’s recent calls for transparency.

“I commend her for this brave plea, because it fits in with a stand I’ve been taking for the last couple of decades.”

Grassley said he’s supported allowing cameras in federal and state courtrooms for decades. Some states allow for that, but federal courts typically ban cameras and other electronics.

“Cameras would boost transparency and Americans’ confidence in the American judiciary,” he added.

While Grassley, Erika and numerous others want the Kirk case televised, both the prosecution and the defense want to prohibit cameras from the courtroom. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has also requested cameras to be banned.

Attorneys for Robinson reportedly want to ban cameras so that their client’s physical appearance is “no longer the subject of interest” in media coverage. It’s unclear why prosecutors and the local sheriff is also pushing for secrecy.

However, Grassley and Erika Kirk are joined by numerous media outlets pushing for transparency.

Court TV’s Julie Grant, for instance, has called for the judge to “let the cameras roll.”

Local media has joined the fray, too. In a motion to Judge Tony Graf on Thursday, Deseret News, KSL, KUTV, the Utah News Dispatch and the Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists all asked to be heard on the matter before the judge makes a decision.

Judge Tony Graf is expected to rule on the matter in January.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
