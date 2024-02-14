Quantcast
GOP Candidate and Self-Purported FBI Whistleblower Targeted Rep. Santos Last Year

'When I was working for the congressman as a legislative aide, I was approached by the FBI about infiltrating the congressman...'

George Santos
George Santos / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last week, a man vying to become the GOP’s candidate to represent Ohio’s 2nd congressional district released a video in which he claimed to have been recruited by the FBI to infiltrate the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest.

“I can tell you 100% definitively that there were indeed undercover human assets and plainclothes FBI agents inside the crowd on January 6, 2021,” said the candidate, Derek Myers, who claimed to have documents to prove his assertions.

“I know this because I was the member of a program and recruited by the FBI to take part in such events. I was recruited in 2017 to be a part of the FBI’s program—known as confidential human assets, or what we call field operatives.”

Myers’s post was met with skepticism, with some asking why he didn’t release this information earlier. Others, such as former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, blasted Myers for using incorrect nomenclature and other inconsistencies in his story. Seraphin further noted that Myers ran for office in 2022 as a Democrat.

It turns out, Myers is also the same person who claimed to have been recruited by the FBI to target former GOP Rep. George Santos.

Myers was a staffer for Santos, and said he left his role with the congressman and filed a sexual-harassment complaint against him last February. Myers told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo last May that the FBI had approached him to inform against Santos while he was still working for the congressman.

“When I was working for the congressman as a legislative aide, I was approached by the FBI about infiltrating the congressman,” Myers said at the time. “The FBI was actively looking for someone close to the congressman so they could infiltrate him and try to get information from within his inner circle.”

Myers’s information seemed to take Cuomo by surprised. The news host asked Myers if he considered the FBI’s actions against Santos to be appropriate.

“I think they were looking for a human asset—someone close to the congressman who could feed them information, somebody within his inner circle,” Myers responded. “It’s not inappropriate for them to do that. They do that quite often.”

Santos, who was expelled from Congress last December and who faces federal fraud charges, took to Twitter Tuesday to warn Ohio voters about Myers’s past.

“During my time in office he stalked me and my staff, offered bribes and much more… he’s a physical danger to all of the people who cross him, and was in my list of priorities with Capitol Police,” Santos said.

“I urge you all to protect yourself and your staff as he is unhinged and unstable.”

Myers is running against 10 other GOP candidates in the upcoming primary, which is scheduled for March 19.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

