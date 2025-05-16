Friday, May 16, 2025

Secret Service Probes Comey Over Death Threat Against Trump

'I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence...'

James Comey
Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey speaks to reporters. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAFormer FBI Director James Comey is under federal investigation after he shared a since-deleted Instagram post that appeared to urge deadly violence against President Donald Trump. Comey’s post comes ess than a year after Trump survived two assassination attempts.

On Thursday, Comey shared a photo of seashells arranged to spell “8647”—with “86” commonly meaning to remove or eliminate someone and “47” referencing Trump’s position in the presidential lineup, the New York Post reported. 

“Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” Comey captioned the image. 

Several Trump officials and Donald Trump Jr. took to X to decry the post as a death threat against Trump, Comey’s former boss. 

White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich called the post “deeply concerning” and warned the government takes the apparent threat “seriously.” 

“While President Trump is currently on an international trip to the Middle East, the former FBI Director puts out what can clearly be interpreted as ‘a hit’ on the sitting President of the United States — a message etched in the sand,” Budowich added. 

Trump Jr. accused Comey of casually “calling for my dad to be murdered,” blasting: “This is who the Dem-Media worships. Demented!!!!” 

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the Secret Service is actively probing the post. 

“Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump,” Noem wrote. “DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.” 

FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is coordinating with Secret Service Director Sean M. Curran, who has primary jurisdiction, and “will provide all necessary support.” 

Comey later claimed ignorance, saying he didn’t realize the numbers signified a threat against Trump. 

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message,” Comey said in a statement via Instagram. “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.” 

He added, “It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.” 

 

