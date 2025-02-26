Secret Service Was Planning for Trump to Go to Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) New Secret Service Director Sean Curran, who was the head of Donald Trump’s security detail during the two assassination attempts last year, recently gave a softball interview to CBS.

Curran is the agent seen to Trump’s left as he triumphantly pumped his fist in the air after getting shot in the ear at Butler, Pennsylvania. In the CBS interview, excerpts of which were published Monday, Curran was reportedly tight-lipped about the July 13 and Sept. 15 assassination attempts. He said he’s been working non-stop ever since then, and hasn’t had the chance to process the events.

“Part of me probably still hasn’t processed it. I haven’t — from that day to now — I haven’t stopped,” Curran reportedly told CBS News in his first news interview.

Curran reportedly refused to talk about the assassination attempts, but he did reveal that…

“I felt like I couldn’t let him out of my sight. Not to the point where I’d be overworked, but to a point where I felt like I needed to be with him to ensure that things were done the way I needed them to be done. I didn’t want to leave his side. I think he probably didn’t want me to leave his side, either,” he said.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the CBS interview was Curran’s revelation that his agency was planning for the event of Trump going to prison.

“We had serious conversations about it, and I at one point told him, he and I might be — getting a lot closer,” Curran reportedly said.

“Look, if it came to it, I’d be sitting right next to him. That’s how much I care for him. That’s how much I felt that he deserved the level of protection that any of our protectees should get. There’s nothing I would have not done for him,” he added on a more serious note.

“I think we would have treated [prison] probably like a site, and we would have had to probably own a certain portion of that facility. It’s still a law, you know, whether someone is in prison or not. The law still dictates that we have to protect them.”

Curran did discuss purging DEI mandates from the Secret Service, reportedly saying that he disagrees with former Director Kim Cheatle’s plan to make the agency a 30% female workforce by 2030.

“When you highlight a specific group or person, you are not going to get the best qualified candidates,” he said.

Along with the interview, CBS reported biographical details about Curran.

According to CBS, he grew up in New Jersey and joined the Secret Service in 2001.

“He was assigned to then-Sen. Barack Obama as part of the Secret Service’s dignitary protection division, then to Obama’s presidential protection detail. Curran was recognized as special agent of the year in 2007,” CBS said.

“After a stint working for the assistant director of investigations, he was promoted to run the Secret Service coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign, and later, the protective intelligence squad. During Mr. Trump’s first term, Curran became deputy supervisor on Mr. Trump’s detail, then, in 2021, one of the youngest special agents ever to be named agent in charge.”

CBS didn’t release the full interview. A CBS reporter summarized her interview with Curran instead.

“He didn’t seem too interested in talking about it or dwelling on it,” the reporter said, referring to Butler.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.