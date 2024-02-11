Quantcast
Seattle to Spend $1.8M on All-Gender Waterfront Bathroom Facility

'The breakdown of the $1.8 million bathroom facility sees $300,000 for each all-gender bathroom stall...'

multigender bathroom
"Inclusive restroom." / PHOTO: AP

(Spencer Pauley, The Center Square) – The City of Seattle will spend $1.8 million to construct an all-gender bathroom facility near the waterfront.

The facility will consist of six individual all-gender stalls including an accessible stall. The breakdown of the $1.8 million bathroom facility sees $300,000 for each all-gender bathroom stall.

Waterfront Seattle told The Center Square in an email that the $1.8 million being awarded to Bayley Construction is funded by a mix of Local Improvement District bonds and other city funding, as well as philanthropic donations.

Funds stem from the Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2024 and take approximately nine months to complete.

In a statement, Angela Brady, director of the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects, explained the city’s waterfront park.

“[The park] will attract many thousands of visitors from around the world,” and the six-stall bathroom facility will ensure “public spaces provide appropriate and accessible amenities for all that come to the waterfront,” she said.

The restroom will be situated adjacent to the Pier 58 park that is currently under construction. Pier 58 is the city’s response to the collapse of the original Waterfront Park in September 2020.

When the restroom facility is completed, it will be staffed part-time from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The restroom will be cleaned and maintained daily and locked outside of operating hours.

The restrooms are expected to be open to the public in early 2025.

