Monday, November 24, 2025

Sean Duffy Tells Fliers: Ditch Pajamas, Show Some Respect

Duffy’s comments came just days after his agency released data showing a sharp rise in air-travel altercations, some of which have led to violence....

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Sean Duffy
Sean Duffy / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Boarding a flight ahead of Thanksgiving? Think twice about what you wear. 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy last week rolled out a new campaign urging Americans to ditch pajamas and slippers in an effort to restore basic civility at airports. 

Duffy highlighted the campaign in a press conference on Monday, saying the idea came after he noticed “a degradation in civility.”

“Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport,” Duffy said. 

“I think that’s positive,” he added. 

In addition to urging Americans to dress “with some respect,” the transportation secretary encouraged passengers to thank pilots and flight attendants and to lend a hand to travelers who struggle with overhead bins. 

He stated that this is part of “common courtesy and civility,” adding that bringing “civility back, I think, enhances the travel experience for everybody.” 

Duffy’s comments came just days after his agency released data showing a sharp rise in air-travel altercations, some of which have led to violence. 

His department reported a 400 percent increase in “in-flight outbursts,” ranging from disruptive behavior to violence. 

Airports have logged nearly 14,000 reports of unruly passengers nationwide since 2021, a six percent increase between 2020 and 2021 and more than double the number recorded in 2019. 

Additionally, one in five flight attendants has allegedly experienced a physical incident since 2021. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jan. 6 Provocateur Threatens $50 Million Defamation Lawsuit over ‘Fed’ Accusations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com