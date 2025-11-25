Sean Duffy Tells Fliers: Ditch Pajamas, Show Some Respect

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Boarding a flight ahead of Thanksgiving? Think twice about what you wear.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy last week rolled out a new campaign urging Americans to ditch pajamas and slippers in an effort to restore basic civility at airports.

Duffy highlighted the campaign in a press conference on Monday, saying the idea came after he noticed “a degradation in civility.”

“Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport,” Duffy said.

“I think that’s positive,” he added.

Sean Duffy: "Dressing with respect — whether it's a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let's try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport." pic.twitter.com/PvyXAfNraN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2025

In addition to urging Americans to dress “with some respect,” the transportation secretary encouraged passengers to thank pilots and flight attendants and to lend a hand to travelers who struggle with overhead bins.

He stated that this is part of “common courtesy and civility,” adding that bringing “civility back, I think, enhances the travel experience for everybody.”

Duffy’s comments came just days after his agency released data showing a sharp rise in air-travel altercations, some of which have led to violence.

His department reported a 400 percent increase in “in-flight outbursts,” ranging from disruptive behavior to violence.

Airports have logged nearly 14,000 reports of unruly passengers nationwide since 2021, a six percent increase between 2020 and 2021 and more than double the number recorded in 2019.

Additionally, one in five flight attendants has allegedly experienced a physical incident since 2021.