Quantcast
Thursday, February 27, 2025

SCOTUS Pauses Judge’s Order Requiring $2 Billion in Foreign Aid to Be Paid Out

'The court’s 11:59 p.m. 30-some-hour deadline thus moved all the goalposts...'

Posted by Editor 3
Supreme Court
Supreme Court / IMAGE: AP

(Dan McCaleb, The Center Square) U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts late Wednesday paused a lower court’s ruling requiring the Trump administration to release $2 billion in foreign aid payments.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali had ordered the Trump administration to pay out the money by midnight Thursday. Ali was appointed to the bench by former President Joe Biden.

In an emergency filing with the U.S. Supreme Court, the Trump administration argued it would take weeks to disburse the funds.

“The court’s 11:59 p.m. 30-some-hour deadline thus moved all the goalposts,” acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris wrote to the Supreme Court. “It is not tailored to any actual payment deadlines associated with respondents’ invoices or drawn-down requests, or anyone else’s. And it has thrown what should be an orderly review by the government into chaos.”

Roberts gave plaintiffs suing the Trump administration until noon Friday to respond to the pause.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman and His Wife and Dog Found Dead in Their New Mexico Home
Next article
US AG Warns CA Could Lose Funding, Face Lawsuits for Allowing Males in Girls’ Athletics

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com