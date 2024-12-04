SCOOP: U.S. Gov’t Giving Sex Change to Rapist Who Sent Bombs to U.S. Gov’t

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) David Cassady, 55, a convicted violent sodomizer serving life behind bars at Phillips State Prison in Georgia, is set to receive a taxpayer-funded sex change after suing for one last December—a lawsuit supported by the Justice Department.

Cassady and Georgia’s Department of Corrections filed a joint status report Monday, revealing the impending sex-change surgery. Cassady’s lawsuit was filed anonymously under the “Jane Done” pseudonym, but Headline USA uncovered the inmate’s true identity in July.

“The Gender Dysphoria Committee convened on November 1, 2024. The Committee has medically cleared Ms. Doe for surgery and has informed the Georgia Department of Corrections that the recommended treatment plan for Ms. Doe is gender reassignment surgery. As of the date of this report, Dr. Mulloy (endocrinologist) continues to manage Ms. Doe’s hormone therapy,” the joint status report said, referring to Cassady.

UPDATE: In perhaps the most irony-laden story I've ever broken, the U.S. government has agreed to give a sex change to an inmate who tried bombing the U.S. government. I uncovered this inmate's identity in July, but the Trump shooting happened 2 days later and it never received… https://t.co/b2ynTgrUOD pic.twitter.com/qGSrV7sbjP — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 4, 2024

Ironically, the DOJ filed a brief in support of Cassady’s lawsuit in January, while the inmate was under investigation for alleged bomb-making. Even more ironically, the inmate was under investigation for sending a bomb to 1400 New York Avenue NW in Washington, D.C.—a building that houses a DOJ office.

In other words, the DOJ filed an amicus brief in support of an inmate who apparently tried bombing the DOJ, according to the DOJ. To add a drop of stupidity, the DOJ refers to Cassady as a female in the sex-change litigation, but calls him a man in the bombing case.

Cassady was indicted in April on multiple federal charges for constructing and mailing bombs to federal facilities.

The DOJ declined to comment, while the non-profit groups representing the inmate haven’t responded to emails seeking comment. Georgia’s Department of Corrections also declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

Cassady was set to stand trial on the bomb charges Dec. 9, but his trial date was recently postponed, and has yet to be rescheduled.

According to the DOJ’s indictment, Cassady’s bomb-making occurred from September 2019 to January 2020. He faces one count of making an unregistered destructive device, two counts of mailing a destructive device, and one count of attempted malicious use of an explosive.

When the indictment was unsealed in April, WSB-TV in Atlanta revealed that Cassady sent a bomb to the widow of a man he sexually assaulted as a teenager.

“How is somebody who is in prison for life, for horrific acts against the community, how is possible that he can still terrorize members of the community from behind bars?” the widow reportedly said. “And now somehow, he was able to access all of this and mail it out of prison. Somebody needs to look at the bigger picture of who he is.”

Cassady has pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to the court docket. The inmate is already serving a life sentence.

Cassady isn’t the only trans bomber to receive DOJ support in a sex-change lawsuit. As Headline USA exclusively documented last year, former neo-Nazi bank robber Pete/Donna Langan, who has ties to the Oklahoma City bombing, reached a settlement with the DOJ to become the first federal inmate in history to receive a sex change.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.