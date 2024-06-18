Quantcast
Monday, June 17, 2024

Schumer Ridiculed for Staged Father’s Day Pic Feat. Cold Grill, Man Boobs

'Everyone is making fun of your fake grilling, but I'm more distracted by your man-boobs...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Schumer grills
Chuck Schumer demonstrates how not to grill hamburgers. / @senschumer via Twitter

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spent his Father’s Day Sunday like many fathers around the country, grilling with his family.

But unlike those other fathers, Schumer appears to have no clue how to grill a burger, Twitchy reported.

The Democrats’ head honcho in the Senate posted—and then soon deleted—a photo of himself flipping raw burgers on the grill, one of which he had added cheese to despite its being completely uncooked.

Notwithstanding Schumer’s attempts to erase his online footprint, the image was captured and reposted to Twitter by many who mocked him for his pitiful attempt to appear to be one of the people.

Unfortunately, the miscalculation is likely instead to further fuel the longstanding rumors that Schumer is actually a lizard person.

The burgers were not going to be cooking anytime soon, as the knobs indicated that the propane was turn on only one burner—a surprise to some, considering Schumer’s reputation as a master gaslighter.

But if the photo were not painful enough, Schumer posted the following caption with it, recognizing his daughter and her lesbian partner, who hosted the Father’s Day photoshoot:

“Our family has lived in an apartment building for all our years, but my daughter and her wife just bought a house with a backyard and for the first time we’re having a barbecue with hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill!”

“Father’s Day Heaven!” he added.

He was duly mocked on Twitter for that as well, with one user suggesting that if she was straight, Schumer would not have to be grilling himself.

Last but not least, Schumer’s photo featured the senator in a T-shirt that was not flattering on his figure, to say the least.

One Twitter user called attention to Schumer’s burgeoning gynecomastia.

“Everyone is making fun of your fake grilling, but I’m more distracted by your man-boobs,” write Twitchy blogger Aaron Walker.

