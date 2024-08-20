Biden is Sending Arms to Saudi Arabia Despite Country Refusing to Pay Debt

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Saudi Arabia is reportedly refusing to pay the U.S. at least $15 million for refueling its warplanes, but the Biden regime is sending the country more armaments regardless of the unpaid debt.

The Intercept first revealed the Saudi’s delinquency last week, reporting that the country owes $15 million from a remaining balance of a $300 million bill for aerial refueling missions from its war on Yemen.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a longtime critic of the Saudis, reacted to the reporting this week, calling the situation a “national disgrace.”

“Yemen’s children will grow up knowing Saudi Arabia’s brutal war that caused so much slaughter and starvation was made possible with American support. Now, the billionaire crown prince apparently will not reimburse America’s taxpayers for refueling his warplanes,” Paul told The Intercept.

“Saudi Arabia’s delinquency, and our government’s arrogant lack of transparency, further demonstrates that America’s servility to this autocratic regime is a national disgrace.”

News of the Saudi’s delinquency comes as civil court proceedings reveal that the country may have sponsored the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America. But despite the fact that the Saudis may have been responsible for killing thousands of Americans, the Biden administration apparently needs the regime as it prepares for a possible war with Iran.

Along with the Saudis, the Biden administration has begun backing al-Qaeda in Yemen to counter the Houthis, which have been opposing Israel. A January investigation from BBC showed that members of the terrorist organization now hold official positions within the Saudi- and U.S.-backed government of Yemen.

One of the al-Qaeda members now backed by Biden is reportedly Nasser al-Shiba, a suspect in the attack on the US warship USS Cole, which killed 17 American sailors in October 2000. “Multiple sources told us that he is now the commander of one of the STC military units,” BBC said.

The Middle East conflict has expanded to include at least 16 countries: Israel, Iran, the U.S., the UK, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Djibouti and Lebanon.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.