Wednesday, December 18, 2024

San Francisco Hires ‘Fat Positivity’ Expert for Health Department

'So the goal is not to fix any problems. Just to make people feel better about having them...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Virgie Tovar
Virgie Tovar / IMAGE: virgietovar via Instagram

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The San Francisco Department of Public Health hired a “fat positivity” expert.

Virgie Tovar, author of You Have the Right to Remain Fat, shared the news Tuesday on Instagram.

“I’m UNBELIEVABLY proud to serve the city I’ve called home for almost 20 years in this way!” she wrote. “This consultancy is an absolute dream come true, and it’s my biggest hope and belief that weight neutrality will be the future of public health.”

In the role, Tovar will consult on “weight stigma and weight neutrality,” according to Fox News.

X users quickly took to the social media platform to call out the move.

“Are you kidding me?” one user wrote. “Who did the hiring should be fired.”

Others slammed the city for wasting tax payers money.

California tax payer money at work,” one user added.

Some took an issue with the city’s inability to solve issues.

“So the goal is not to fix any problems,” a different user wrote. “Just to make people feel better about having them.”

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk responded to the news of the new hire, and he questioned if it was real.

“This is real?” he wrote.

The End Wokeness account confirmed it was true.

“Yup,” the account posted. “She’s a fat rights activist.”

Tovar’s website described her as a “plus-sizes Latina author, lecturer, and leading expert on weight-based discrimination and body positivity with over a decade of experience.”

The 42-year-old’s social media was filled with “body positivity” content. In November, Tovar shared a story she wrote for Forbes which was a step by step guide on “how to host a size-inclusive thanksgiving.”

In January, Tovar stated she did not want the weight loss drug Ozempic and held up a sign.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virgie Tovar (@virgietovar)

“Ozempic is NOT something that every larger-bodied person wants,” she wrote. “Ozempic is NOT an excuse to stop fighting to end weight based discrimination.”

