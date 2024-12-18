Quantcast
DOJ Wants to Prohibit Jan. 6 Protestor from Attending Trump’s Inauguration

'Young presents a danger to the D.C. community, including the very law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on January 6...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021, that some blame for fueling the attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, Feb. 8, the nation's highest court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case involving Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office. The case arises from a decision in Colorado, where that state's Supreme Court ruled that Trump violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and should be banned from ballot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department is opposing the request of a Jan. 6 protestor to attend Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, on the grounds that the female protestor poses a threat to law enforcement.

The protestor, Cindy Young, was convicted in August of four misdemeanor crimes related to her being on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. She was sentence to four months’ incarceration and 12 months of supervised release on Nov. 24. Part of her sentence included a special condition of supervision that she not knowingly enter Washington DC or the Capitol without the permission of her probation officer.

Earlier this month, she asked a judge to “modify her conditions of release to allow her to travel to Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2025, to attend the inauguration ceremony.” In her motion, she said she “poses no threat of danger to the community.”

But the DOJ begged to disagree.

“Young presents a danger to the D.C. community, including the very law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol on January 6, 2021,” prosecutors argued in a Wednesday court filing, which was first reported by Politico.

According to the DOJ, Young interrupted the Electoral College certification by “chanting and overrunning the police line guarding the Main Doors.”

“The actions of Young and her fellow rioters forced the evacuation of the House of Representatives. That was not enough for Young. Young encountered the evacuating staff and members at the Speaker’s Lobby which was defended by a barricade of furniture and only a few officers,” prosecutors said.

“Fellow rioters passed up chairs, towards the officers, and smashed out the Lobby windows, resulting in the shooting death of a rioter who climbed through the window. Only then did Young leave.”

Prosecutors further argued Young’s presence at an event staffed by law enforcement would not only present a danger; it would also cause “further victimization for the officers who Young has publicly mocked.”

A judge has yet to rule on Young’s request.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

