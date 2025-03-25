Quantcast
Rosie O’Donnell Claims Trump Stole the 2024 Election

'So, it’s curious to me and as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Rosie O'Donnell / IMAGE: The Late Late Show via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Comedian Rosie O’Donnell made an appearance on Ireland’s Late Late Show Friday and tried to claim the results of the 2024 election needs to be “investigated.”

“I question why for the first time in America history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the internet,” O’Donnell said about President Donald Trump’s win and friendship with tech mogul Elon Musk.

O’Donnell has a feud with Trump and claimed the president “has it out for me and has for 20 years.” She bizarrely tried to claim former Vice President Kamala Harris had overwhelming support.

“So, I hope that would be investigated,” O’Donnell continued. “And that we would see whether it was an anomaly or it was something else that happened on election night in America when Kamala Harris was filling up stadiums with people who supported her and Donald Trump was not able to do that.”

Harris was only able to fill up a stadium in Houston, Texas, because singer Beyonce was in attendance, according to the Daily Mail. Fans ended up leaving once they realized the singer would not be performing.

Trump, who captured the Popular Vote, was routinely filling up stadiums throughout the country and would have multiple rallies in one given day.

O’Donnell continued her claims during her first appearance since moving to Ireland.

“So, it’s curious to me and as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country,” she added.

O’Donnell fled the United States after the win and claimed she would only return when it felt safe.

“It’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say,” O’Donnell said in the video. “And the people have been so loving, so kind and so welcoming. And I’m very grateful.”

