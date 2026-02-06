Friday, February 6, 2026

Right-Wing Influencer Can’t Shake Lawsuit from FBI Director’s Girlfriend

Schaffer, for his part, blasted the lawsuit as an attack on free speech...

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It’s been a rough week for right-wing influencer Elijah Schaffer. On Tuesday, Schaffer, who’s going through a divorce, was revealed to have had an affair with another right-wing influencer, Sarah Stock.

Schaffer also apparently had his car stolen, though he posted about getting it back. To top it off, he took a blow in court on Wednesday, when a judge denied his motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kashyap Patel.

Wilkins’s lawsuit stems from Schaffer tweeting a photo of her and Patel above another tweet that explained how females from the Mossad—Israeli’s intelligence agency—have been used as “honeypots” to seduce government officials and other targets.

Schaffer didn’t explicitly say that Wilkins was an Israeli honeypot sent to seduce Patel. Nevertheless, his post prompted Wilkins to file a lawsuit on Oct. 28 in federal court.

Schaffer, for his part, blasted the lawsuit as an attack on free speech. He filed a motion to dismiss on Jan. 5, arguing that his post shouldn’t be read as a literal assertion that Wilkins is an active Mossad agent committing espionage and treason—”particularly where Plaintiff herself describes that implication as ‘inherently ludicrous.’”

Judge Donald Middlebrooks disagreed.

“[Schaffer’s] posts, considered holistically, support [Wilkins’] allegation that a viewer of the alleged defamatory post could reasonably draw the inference that [Schaffer] is labeling Ms. Wilkins a ‘honeypot’ and accusing her of infiltrating the U.S. government,” Middlebrooks said in his ruling.

While the decision might be considered a blow to Schaffer—and to free speech—he has said he looks forward to the case going to discovery. Schaffer says he plans to learn whether Patel is pushing the lawsuit behind the scenes.

“Does Kash Patel know about this? If he doesn’t know that his girlfriend is waging million-dollar lawsuits … what kind of FBI director doesn’t know that his girlfriend is waging frivolous lawsuits against the press?” Schaffer said last November. “Now if he does know, this is a proxy lawsuit by Kash Patel.”

Along with Schaffer, Wilkins also sued right-wing influencer Sam Parker on Oct. 31. In that case, Parker posted an essay about Wilkins in February 2025 entitled “Who is Alexis Wilking—Girlfriend of Kash Patel?”

According to the court docket in that case, Wilkins has yet to serve Parker.

Wilkins seeks $5 million from both men. Those cases follow an initial lawsuit she filed against former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin in August over his allegations that she’s a “former Mossad agent.”

Seraphin filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this month, saying that he was joking when he made those comments. A judge has yet to rule on Seraphin’s motion.

The rumors about Wilkins stems from her work for PragerU, which constantly pumps out pro-Israel propaganda. PragerU’s CEO, Marissa Streit served in Unit 8200—Israel’s equivalent of the NSA—and its founder, Dennis Prager, has gone on secret missions on behalf of Israel. Prager has talked about Israel sending him on a secret mission to smuggle Jewish artifacts into the Soviet Union when he was 20 years old.

However, there is no evidence that Wilkins is an intelligence agent, Mossad or otherwise.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

