Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Huh? Deported Colombians Criticize US Free Meals While Praising Their Homeland

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Illegal border-crossers
Illegal border-crossers are taken into custody by officials in Eagle Pass, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of deported Colombians had nothing but negative words to describe their treatment by the U.S. government during their removal proceedings, leading some to rediscover an appreciation for their home country. 

Addressing reporters at a Colombian airport, at least two deportees rebuked U.S. taxpayer-funded meals and claimed they suffered mistreatment at the hands of immigration authorities, although they provided no evidence to substantiate these claims. 

“How was the treatment from the beginning?” a state-sponsored journalist asked an unidentified woman in a Spanish interview.

The interviews seemed produced by the Colombian government, and it’s unclear whether officials directed the deportees to make false statements about their experiences in U.S. detention centers.

“Terrible,” she replied while holding what appeared to be her toddler son. “I mean, the food… I was robbed in Mexico. They robbed all my documents and my cellphone. They almost stole my baby.”

She added, “The treatment was horrible. They woke us up like we were the worst of the world.”

The woman claimed she was detained for eight days and said her baby was malnourished, according to doctors’ notes. She explained her deportation was expedited due to her child. 

“Don’t leave because they’re deporting everybody,” she advised when asked to provide a message to fellow citizens. “They’re not going to release you the next day. Some people have been detained for a month.” 

Another deportee echoed the sentiment, claiming: “They threw our clothes and only allowed us to keep our cellphones.” 

He continued, “They didn’t allow us to shower. They woke us up at 3 in the morning. They would wait until we fell asleep and then wake us up within the hour.” 

Asked whether the treatment improved upon the arrival of Colombian authorities, the man replied, “Yes.”

“They let us take showers and brush our teeth. Technically, they treated us well,” he said. “They’d say, ‘Thank you’ and ask us, ‘Where we lived’ and things like that.” 

This group likely includes individuals whom Colombian President Gustavo Petro refused to accept a few days ago.

According to President Donald Trump, Petro’s socialist government rejected a request for an American plane carrying illegal aliens to land in Colombia.  

In response, Trump swiftly announced high tariffs and revoked the visas of government officials and their family members, prompting Petro to walk back his comments. 

The Petro regime even offered to use a government plane to transport the deportees. This plane was visible during the illegal aliens’ interviews. 

Tom Homan, White House border czar, addressed accusations against ICE agents regarding the so-called mistreatment of illegal aliens.  

“That’s a bunch of crap,” Homan stated in response to a reporter’s claim that ICE failed to provide water to detainees. “ICE detention facilities have the highest detention standards in the industry.” 

