Republicans Introduce Plan to Verify U.S. Citizenship on Mail-In Ballots

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Remarkably, the Left has turned the voting debate from controversy over mass-scale mail-in ballots to whether or not illegal immigrants and foreign citizens should be permitted to vote.

Just last week, for instance, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., claimed that New York City officials may be attempting to register illegal immigrants to vote by contracting with non-governmental organizations.

Fortunately, Republicans in the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration have introduced a plan to force states to verify the citizenship of mail-in voter applicants, Breitbart reported.

Led by Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., Republicans on the committee introduced the Citizen Ballot Protection Act, a bill that would give the states the prerogative to more closely monitor who is registering to vote.

Specifically, the bill would amend the so-called National Voting Rights Act so that it would allow states to require proof of American citizenship in order to vote in America.

According to Britt, the legislation is much needed because blue states, counties and cities have opened up the polls to foreigners.

Inevitably, the combination of allowing them to vote in municipal elections, granting them valid drivers licenses, automatically registering voters and mailing ballots will create the perfect storm of confusion.

Such leftist policies all but beg ineligible noncitizens to violate federal law by casting their ballots in national elections, with few to no election-integrity safeguards in place to prevent them—or catch them after the fact.

As a result, the votes of legal citizens, regardless of their political persuasion, are diminished, as is the public’s trust in the institution of democracy, triggering a cascade of polarization and tribalism.

“Voting in our country is a sacred right that must solely be limited to American citizens,” Britt said. “To allow states to uphold this principle should be simple commonsense.”

Britt also made the point that states are harming “local elections” with their policy of “disenfranchising hardworking American citizens.”

For the Alabama senator, it makes little sense to allow foreigners to vote in one’s own national, state and local elections.

“It should not be controversial that states have the legal right to prevent noncitizens—including illegal migrants and official representatives of foreign adversaries—from voting in state and federal elections,” Britt noted.

Britt’s bill, which cuts against the Left’s voting agenda, is cosponsored by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R.-Texas; and Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., among others.