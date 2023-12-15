Quantcast
Friday, December 15, 2023

Republicans Introduce Plan to Verify U.S. Citizenship on Mail-In Ballots

'Voting in our country is a sacred right that must solely be limited to American citizens. To allow states to uphold this principle should be simple commonsense...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Vote-by-mail ballots
Vote-by-mail ballots are shown in sorting trays at the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash. / PHOTO: AP

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Remarkably, the Left has turned the voting debate from controversy over mass-scale mail-in ballots to whether or not illegal immigrants and foreign citizens should be permitted to vote.

Just last week, for instance, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., claimed that New York City officials may be attempting to register illegal immigrants to vote by contracting with non-governmental organizations.

Fortunately, Republicans in the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration have introduced a plan to force states to verify the citizenship of mail-in voter applicants, Breitbart reported.

Led by Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., Republicans on the committee introduced the Citizen Ballot Protection Act, a bill that would give the states the prerogative to more closely monitor who is registering to vote.

Specifically, the bill would amend the so-called National Voting Rights Act so that it would allow states to require proof of American citizenship in order to vote in America.

According to Britt, the legislation is much needed because blue states, counties and cities have opened up the polls to foreigners.

Inevitably, the combination of allowing them to vote in municipal elections, granting them valid drivers licenses, automatically registering voters and mailing ballots will create the perfect storm of confusion.

Such leftist policies all but beg ineligible noncitizens to violate federal law by casting their ballots in national elections, with few to no election-integrity safeguards in place to prevent them—or catch them after the fact.

As a result, the votes of legal citizens, regardless of their political persuasion, are diminished, as is the public’s trust in the institution of democracy, triggering a cascade of polarization and tribalism.

“Voting in our country is a sacred right that must solely be limited to American citizens,” Britt said. “To allow states to uphold this principle should be simple commonsense.”

Britt also made the point that states are harming “local elections” with their policy of “disenfranchising hardworking American citizens.”

For the Alabama senator, it makes little sense to allow foreigners to vote in one’s own national, state and local elections.

“It should not be controversial that states have the legal right to prevent noncitizens—including illegal migrants and official representatives of foreign adversaries—from voting in state and federal elections,” Britt noted.

Britt’s bill, which cuts against the Left’s voting agenda, is cosponsored by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R.-Texas; and Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., among others.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Top Russiagate Investigator Given 50 Months Imprisonment for Ties to Russian Oligarch

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com