Saturday, January 13, 2024

Republicans Back Bill to Remove Foreign Nationals for Security Reasons

'We need an all-hands-on-deck approach to solving this crisis...'

Illegal immigration
Migrants walk on a dirt road after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, Tuesday in Mission, Texas. / PHOTO: AP

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) U.S. House and Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would force removal proceedings for illegal immigrants who have a visa revoked on security grounds.

Existing law allows such people to remain in the country at the discretion of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and others introduced the Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act.

The act mandates the Department of Homeland Security start removal proceedings for any person whose visa is revoked on security-related grounds.

Rubio released a statement explaining the need for the bill.

“Supporting terrorism disqualifies individuals from having a visa, and we should not allow these individuals to remain in our country based on the whims of this administration,” Rubio said.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, introduced companion legislation in the House.

“At a time when Biden’s Border Crisis is crippling the American people, we need an all-hands-on-deck approach to solving this crisis, and the Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act is a significant step in that direction,” Hunt said in a statement.

