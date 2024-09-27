Quantcast
Friday, September 27, 2024

Reps. Crane and Mills Urge Trump Shooting Task Force to Probe 2-Shooter Theory

'The one thing that doesn’t lie is bullet trajectory...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Reps. Eli Crane and Cory Mills testify Sept. 26 at the House Task Force hearing into the Trump shooting. PHOTO: Screenshot from Task Force hearing
Reps. Eli Crane and Cory Mills testify Sept. 26 at the House Task Force hearing into the Trump shooting. PHOTO: Screenshot from Task Force hearing

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Thursday’s House Task Force hearing into the July 13 assassination attempt on Donald Trump mostly focused on the testimony of local law enforcement officers who were at the deadly event. Reps. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., and Cory Mills, R-Fla., also testified at the tail end of the hearing—urging the Task Force to investigate the possibility that there were multiple shooters at the Butler Trump rally.

Specifically, Crane urged the Task Force to explore the two-shooter theory proffered by a Twitter/X user named John Cullen, who’s made the case that at least one of the bullets fired at the Trump rally could not have come from gunman Thomas Crooks.

“John Cullen talks about the possibility of second shooter, he shows a bullet travelling down a path, and the disruption that that bullet supposedly makes, and then flies into a stadium fence,” said Crane, who’s a former Navy Seals sniper.

Mills, a combat vet, agreed. “The one thing that doesn’t lie is bullet trajectory,” he said.

Reader beware: Cullen has made inaccurate claims about the shooting, such as that multiple shooters fired at Trump from inside the first floor of the AGR building—below where Crooks was perched on the rooftop. His more credible multiple-shooter theory can be found here:

The lawmakers’ remarks came a day after the Senate Homeland Security Committee released a report that also raised speculation about two shooters. That report states that the Secret Service snipers on the barn behind Trump’s podium think they may have been shot at, too.

According to the report, one of the Secret Service snipers told Senate investigators that he “thought that [his] partner was hit, due to the proximity of these whip-like cracks.”

The unnamed Secret Service sniper further told the Committee that he “asked my partner how close he thought the rounds were to our left, and he looked at me and said, ‘I heard them on my right.’ And the[re] were approximately six feet between him and I when we were on the rooftop at the main site.”

The Committee said at this point, it cannot confirm whether any bullets passed by any of the Secret Service counter snipers.

“The Committee has not yet spoken to the other USSS Counter Sniper on the Hercules 2 team about these statements,” the report said.

While some Task Force members such as Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., seen open to a two-shooter theory, Democrats on the committee criticized Task Force Chairman Mike Kelly, R-Pa., for allowing Crane and Mills to air “conspiracy theories.”

“I don’t want to be any part of spreading conspiracies,” Task Force member Rep. Madeleine Dean, R-Pa. said yesterday, according to the New York Times.

“I’m always somebody who wants to collect the facts first, not jump in with my own conclusion and try to make the ending meet my conclusion. So that’s why I think it’ll be best if they can say what they want, and I hope we do return to the bipartisan spirit and consensus spirit that brought us to this.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
