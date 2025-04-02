Quantcast
Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tim Walz Admits He Can Be ‘a Train Wreck’

'I think we’re cautious by nature. And look, I said this and I told the vice-president, I said I know my strengths and weaknesses...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz / PHOTO: AP

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz admitted that he can be a bit of “a train wreck” in a recent Monday interview published in New York Magazine.

Walz said he believes Democrats are risk averse and that contributed to the failed presidential campaign of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I think we’re cautious by nature. And look, I said this and I told the vice-president, I said I know my strengths and weaknesses,” Walz began.

I said about 90 percent of the time, I can be really good, but about 10 percent of the time, I can be a train wreck because I’m speaking from the heart, like a teacher sitting in a teachers lounge or a laborer sitting at the break table.”

Walz implied he was still shocked over the outcome and tried to act as though voters stayed home.

“I thought they would choose the district attorney and the teacher over the hedge-fund manager and the billionaire,” the failed vice presidential candidate continued.

President Donald Trump captured all swing states in the November 2024 election in addition to receiving the Popular Vote.

Walz stopped short of criticizing Harris’s disastrous campaign.

“Well, I won’t critique the campaign. They need to do what they need to do, but I don’t think Vice-President Harris got to be bold. We were dealing with a short runway,” Walz said.

The Minnesota governor continues to gaffe and make moronic comments.

In late March, Walz thought it was a good idea to say how happy it makes him to watch the Tesla stock go down. After experiencing a wave of backlash over the comments, he unsuccessfully tried to act as though it was a joke.

“I have to be careful about being a smart-ass. I was making a joke,” he later stated. “These people have no sense of humor. They are the most literal people.”

