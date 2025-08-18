Report: Human Rights Campaign Pressures Transgender Procedures on Minors

(Tate Miller, The Center Square) The Human Rights Campaign pressures children’s hospitals into performing transgender procedures on minors, according to a Do No Harm report.

Do No Harm is a medical organization dedicated to keeping identity politics out of all areas of the medical field, while the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is an LGBTQ rights group.

Do No Harm medical director Dr. Kurt Miceli and co-author of the group’s report said in a statement obtained by The Center Square: “It is time to expose and root out the Human Rights Campaign’s vast influence over healthcare systems.”

“Our report sheds light on how the HRC weaponized its so-called ‘Healthcare Equality Index’ to pressure pediatric hospitals into chemically and surgically castrating children,” Miceli said.

“By capitulating to the HRC’s political scheme, hospitals have utterly betrayed patients, especially children struggling with gender dysphoria,” Miceli said. “If health systems care about providing high-quality pediatric care, then they should distance themselves from the HRC and its Index.”

Miceli said that “medical professionals must learn the truth about pediatric gender medicine and dare to speak out against the harmful model imposed by the HRC and other ideologues.”

The HRC has not yet responded to The Center Square’s multiple requests for comment.

According to Do No Harm’s report, some of the HRC’s transgender initiatives include “writing the manual on pediatric sex trait modifications, enticing school children to consider where they fit on the gender spectrum, standing against legislation that restrains the medical transition of minors, and fighting for insurance companies to cover sex trait modifying medications and procedures for children.”

The HRC ensures “that healthcare providers are on board” with these initiatives via its Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

“The HEI itself measures hospitals’ adherence to the tenets of gender ideology, by evaluating healthcare facilities’ policies and practices within five major categories,” the report said.

The five categories are “Non-Discrimination and Staff Training,” “Patient Services and Support,” “Employee Benefits and Policies,” “Patient and Community Engagement,” and “Responsible Citizenship.”

Encapsulated in these categories are “requirements such as LGBTQ+ medicine training for executives, offering transgender-specific clinical services, providing coverage for puberty blockers to children, and promoting LGBTQ+ community programs,” according to a Do No Harm news release.

The 2024 HEI lists 41 pediatric hospitals, the report showed; 30 of these institutions received a 90 or above HEI score from the HRC while 20 received 100.

According to the report, “all children’s hospitals that participate in the Healthcare Equality Index with a score of 100 communicate publicly and proudly that they will perform all manner of interventions for the purpose of pediatric medical transition, and they will not tolerate dissenting voices.”

The report stated that the end of the HRC’s influence can occur with a few steps. Increased public awareness of HRC’s influence on hospitals and accountability for participation in the HEI are necessary steps, according to the report.

Additionally, employees speaking out against HRC policies and trainings that promote gender ideology, consumers pushing businesses to stop contributing to the HRC, and legislation to ban all forms of gender transition intervention for minors are listed in the report as ways to help end the HRC’s influence.

The report said that “most parents would be horrified to find out that many HEI hospitals train their staff to ask children if they feel like a boy or a girl when they are not present.”

“Hospitals that care for children should neither promote a political ideology nor take cues from the HRC on the care of children with gender dysphoria,” the report said. It’s time for hospitals to sever ties with the HRC and the harmful ideology it evangelizes.”