Gold Price Likely Suppressed by Concentrated Shorting, Could Explode

(Chris Powell, Money Metals News Service) At long last, complaints of gold price manipulation and suppression got some respect this week from the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, a London-based group connected with central banks.

The group published a long paper heralding gold’s restoration to the center of the world financial system, “Gold and the New World Disorder,” and the paper’s chapter titled “Market Disruption — The Short Squeeze” has this to say about the topic at hand:

“With record demand for gold, much of it from BRICS-related countries, the risks of a squeeze are increasing. This could have several catalysts. ‘Bullion banks’ holding concentrated gold short positions might need to buy back the metal during another price run. Analysts have long argued that these short positions suggest market manipulation, citing the disproportionate control held by a few entities. Lawsuits against banks for manipulating the precious metals markets have yielded some success in recent years. During these lawsuits, some former ‘bullion bank’ traders have commented about how these gold market strategies might make the market vulnerable to a short squeeze — either by accident or design. Academic and other studies provide evidence that ‘shorting gold’ has historically been used to suppress the gold price, often linked to central bank sales and futures contracts on commodity exchanges. There is also room for market disruption from imbalances stemming from allocated and unallocated gold accounts, when market participants own just a claim on gold rather than specific bars. Recent analysis suggests that the unallocated-to-allocated gold ratio at the London Bullion Market Association could range from 20:1 to even 100:1. For every ounce of physical gold backing these accounts, there might be 20 to 100 ounces of unallocated paper gold claims. This indicates a fractional-reserve system where future claims may far exceed the physical gold available. Predicting the timing of such a squeeze is speculative, given the size of some of these positions and growing world financial and economic tensions. However, with suspicions rising that some BRICS countries could be considering ‘weaponizing’ gold against the West, financial markets could be in for a bumpy ride.”

Ya think? The Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (GATA) has been documenting and screaming about this for 25 years. For example, here and here.

If even these “official” guys now can acknowledge not only that the gold market has been heavily influenced by central banks and their bullion bank agents but also that the world has foolishly been depending on a lot of imaginary metal, the racket may be quickly coming to an end — no thanks to OMFIF itself, which for years has been ignoring all the incriminating information placed in the public domain by GATA.

“Gold and the New World Disorder” is posted in PDF format at OMFIF’s internet site here.

Chris Powell is a journalist in Connecticut, where he worked for the Journal Inquirer, a daily newspaper in Manchester, for 56 years, 44 of them as managing editor. He continues to write political columns for that paper and many others in the state. He frequently appears on talk radio programs on four Connecticut stations.

Powell is also secretary/treasurer of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee Inc. (GATA), which he co-founded in 1999 to expose and oppose the rigging of the gold market by Western central banks and their investment bank agents. He edits the GATA Dispatch, that organization’s daily electronic newsletter, and speaks on behalf of the organization at financial conferences in the United States and abroad.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Council on Freedom of Information and was its state legislative chairman from 2004-2010.