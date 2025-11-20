Report: Footage of Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Turning Himself in May Not Exist

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson is said to have turned himself in to law enforcement on the evening of Sept. 11 after indicating to his parents that he was the man who gunned down Kirk the day before.

But according to local CBS affiliate KUTV in Utah, the footage of Robinson purportedly turning himself in may not exist. KUTV reported Wednesday that it was denied multiple record requests for such footage.

Initially, the news outlet said it asked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for video showing Robinson entering the facility’s jail or holding area, as well as video of him in the holding room. The sheriff’s office said it didn’t have video of him entering the jail, and that the holding room footage was being withheld on the grounds that there’s an ongoing investigation.

KUTV then submitted a broader request for “surveillance video showing Tyler Robinson walking into Washington County Sheriff’s Office.” Again, the sheriff’s office denied the request, this time saying it doesn’t have footage because it’s no longer available after a 30-day retention period.

“When asked if the video was shared with any law enforcement or legal agency, the department responded, ‘It is my understanding it was never sent out to any agency,’” KUTV added.

Criminal defense attorney Rudy Bautista told KUTV that the sheriff office’s response is troubling.

“For the state of Utah, we would certainly hope that this video is available,” he reportedly said.

“If in fact it has been destroyed and not preserved, it’s very concerning. And if it has, then it’s very concerning that they’re telling you they don’t have it. If they no longer have it, I would have expected to say that this video has been provided to the Utah County law enforcement. But instead, this letter leads, in my opinion, as trying to shut the door and not give you free access to the press.”

The attorney reportedly added that the footage could be “crucial for the defense work of mitigation” in a case where prosecutors have indicated that they will seek the death penalty.

Robinson’s next hearing is set for January.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.