Report: Bill Clinton Was Hospitalized ahead of Christmas Eve

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that former President Bill Clinton, 78, was discharged from the hospital after being treated for the flu on Monday.

“President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu,” Angel Urena, Clinton’s former deputy chief of staff, reportedly said in a statement to the DailyMail.

“He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all.”

According to the Daily Mail, Clinton was previously hospitalized in 2021 when a urological infection spread to his bloodstream. Clinton also reportedly underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and had a procedure to open an artery six years later, according to the Daily Mail.

Clinton’s hospitalization is the latest medical episode suffered by America’s gerontocracy.

Earlier this month, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a hip replacement surgery overseas.

Also this month, Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reportedly received medical attention on Dec. 10 after he fell following a Republican lunch meeting. McConnell has suffered several medical episodes in recent years. In August 2023, he stopped his remarks mid-sentence and stared off into space for several seconds. McConnell was also hospitalized in March 2023, after he tripped at a DC hotel.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report last week, showing that President Joe Biden’s handlers knew about his declining health since before his inauguration.

Citing interviews with nearly 50 sources, the Journal reported that Biden’s staff noticed his slipping cognition “in just the first few months of his term.”

“Administration officials noticed that the president became tired if meetings went long and would make mistakes,” the newspaper reported.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA.