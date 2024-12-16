Quantcast
Monday, December 16, 2024

Report: Alleged Insurance CEO Killer’s Mother Called FBI Night before His Arrest

'His mother wasn’t completely confident that was actually her son in the images...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa. / PHOTO: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The mother of Luigi Mangione spoke with the FBI the night before he was arrested for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a report from the New York Post.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, the Post reported Friday that the mother told the feds her son bore a resemblance to the suspect wanted for killing Thompson. But the mother, who reported to law enforcement on Nov. 19 that her son was missing since July, wasn’t convinced it was him.

“Members of the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force questioned Kathleen Mangione late Sunday night after receiving a tip from San Francisco police—four days prior—about a missing person’s report the family had filed with the department in November,” the Post reported.

“Police tipped off the feds after they recognized the 26-year-old’s face in surveillance images put out by the NYPD after Thompson, 50, was gunned down last week—but his mother wasn’t completely confident that was actually her son in the images.”

Mangione reportedly vanished for months before his arrest, and he told loved ones he was going on a trip to Asia.

Mangione was arrested Monday after a customer at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, saw him eating breakfast and noticed a resemblance to the person being sought by police in the Dec. 4 killing of Brian Thompson in Manhattan.

Police say Mangione was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where Thompson was arriving for his company’s annual investor conference.

Mangione, 26, remained jailed without bail Saturday in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with gun and forgery offenses. Altoona is about 230 miles west of New York City.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who was a high-ranking deputy in the Manhattan district attorney’s office for years before entering private practice, confirmed Friday that she’ll be representing Mangione.

Her husband and law partner Mark Agnifilo is representing Sean “Diddy” Combs in the hip-hop mogul’s Manhattan federal sex trafficking case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also said Friday that there were indications Mangione may now give up on his fight to prevent extradition from Pennsylvania.

“We going to continue to press forward on parallel paths, and we’ll be ready whether he is going to waive extradition or whether he is going to contest extradition,” Bragg said at an unrelated press conference in Times Square.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Another Office to Destroy? Kamala Refuses to Fade Away after 2024 Defeat
Next article
Nazi Street Fighter out of Jail after 6-Year Legal Saga

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com