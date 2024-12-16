Report: Alleged Insurance CEO Killer’s Mother Called FBI Night before His Arrest

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The mother of Luigi Mangione spoke with the FBI the night before he was arrested for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to a report from the New York Post.

Citing unnamed law enforcement sources, the Post reported Friday that the mother told the feds her son bore a resemblance to the suspect wanted for killing Thompson. But the mother, who reported to law enforcement on Nov. 19 that her son was missing since July, wasn’t convinced it was him.

“Members of the Joint Violent Crimes Task Force questioned Kathleen Mangione late Sunday night after receiving a tip from San Francisco police—four days prior—about a missing person’s report the family had filed with the department in November,” the Post reported.

“Police tipped off the feds after they recognized the 26-year-old’s face in surveillance images put out by the NYPD after Thompson, 50, was gunned down last week—but his mother wasn’t completely confident that was actually her son in the images.”

Mangione reportedly vanished for months before his arrest, and he told loved ones he was going on a trip to Asia.

Mangione was arrested Monday after a customer at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, saw him eating breakfast and noticed a resemblance to the person being sought by police in the Dec. 4 killing of Brian Thompson in Manhattan.

Police say Mangione was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where Thompson was arriving for his company’s annual investor conference.

Mangione, 26, remained jailed without bail Saturday in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with gun and forgery offenses. Altoona is about 230 miles west of New York City.

Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who was a high-ranking deputy in the Manhattan district attorney’s office for years before entering private practice, confirmed Friday that she’ll be representing Mangione.

Her husband and law partner Mark Agnifilo is representing Sean “Diddy” Combs in the hip-hop mogul’s Manhattan federal sex trafficking case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also said Friday that there were indications Mangione may now give up on his fight to prevent extradition from Pennsylvania.

“We going to continue to press forward on parallel paths, and we’ll be ready whether he is going to waive extradition or whether he is going to contest extradition,” Bragg said at an unrelated press conference in Times Square.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.