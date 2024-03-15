Quantcast
Friday, March 15, 2024

Report: 5 More RINOs Could Leave Congress to Give Dems Majority before 2024 Election

'Wouldn’t that be interesting that never-Trumpers leave Congress right before the election?'

Posted by Ken Silva
Ken Buck
Ken Buck / IMAGE: CNN

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Republican majority in the House is getting thinner and thinner.

After Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., made a surprise announcement Tuesday that he will be leaving Congress by the end of next week, the RINO representative said more resignations could be coming down the pipeline. When asked by Axios about receiving criticism from colleagues over his decision to resign, Buck reportedly replied: “I think it’s the next three people that leave that they’re going to be worried about.”

Bucks’ imminent departure leaves the GOP with a two-seat majority in the House. Three more Republicans leaving would, of course, put the Democrats in charge.

Newsweek reported that as many as five Republicans could leave before the 2024 election. Conservative radio host Dan Bongino spelled out the implications of this.

“Who’s going to be the speaker? Yeah, his name is Hakeem Jeffries. Wouldn’t that be interesting that never-Trumpers leave Congress right before the election? All of the investigations right before the election. The chair of those committees would change as the Democrats retake the majority,” he said this week.

“Either Ken Buck’s a liar or he’s telling the truth that there are three more Republican goons set to leave,” he said, adding that Jefferies could also tank the House investigations into the Biden family.

“So, this year’s Jan. 6 election-certification process could be run by Hakeem Jeffries? Does someone have something on these guys? Is there some kind of honeypot operation going on?” he added.

For now, such a scenario remains speculative. Newsweek reached out to five anti-Trump Republicans— David Valadao, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Larry Bucshon Greg Pence and Mike Gallagher—and the ones who responded said they aren’t resigning before the end of their terms.

“This speculation is unfounded. Congressman Roy has no plans to resign,” Roy’s office told Newsweek.

The Republicans most likely to resign seem to be Pence—the brother of the former vice president—and Gallagher, according to Newsweek.

“Like Buck, Pence and Gallagher may opt to resign sooner,” the outlet said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rep. Loudermilk Mulls Pressing Charges against J6 Commission for Hiding Evidence
Next article
Biden Has Made Home-Ownership 80% More Expensive, Out-of-Reach for Most Households

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com