Report: 5 More RINOs Could Leave Congress to Give Dems Majority before 2024 Election

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Republican majority in the House is getting thinner and thinner.

After Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., made a surprise announcement Tuesday that he will be leaving Congress by the end of next week, the RINO representative said more resignations could be coming down the pipeline. When asked by Axios about receiving criticism from colleagues over his decision to resign, Buck reportedly replied: “I think it’s the next three people that leave that they’re going to be worried about.”

Bucks’ imminent departure leaves the GOP with a two-seat majority in the House. Three more Republicans leaving would, of course, put the Democrats in charge.

Newsweek reported that as many as five Republicans could leave before the 2024 election. Conservative radio host Dan Bongino spelled out the implications of this.

“Who’s going to be the speaker? Yeah, his name is Hakeem Jeffries. Wouldn’t that be interesting that never-Trumpers leave Congress right before the election? All of the investigations right before the election. The chair of those committees would change as the Democrats retake the majority,” he said this week.

Please listen to this from @dbongino he’s absolutely right! If Ken Buck isn’t lying and 3 more RINO’s leave, Jeffries becomes speaker. All investigations end , certification is in peril AND Bucks sudden departure puts Bobert at risk.

YES they hate Trump that much. pic.twitter.com/TIQ1snveLC — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) March 13, 2024

“Either Ken Buck’s a liar or he’s telling the truth that there are three more Republican goons set to leave,” he said, adding that Jefferies could also tank the House investigations into the Biden family.

“So, this year’s Jan. 6 election-certification process could be run by Hakeem Jeffries? Does someone have something on these guys? Is there some kind of honeypot operation going on?” he added.

For now, such a scenario remains speculative. Newsweek reached out to five anti-Trump Republicans— David Valadao, Thomas Massie, Chip Roy, Larry Bucshon Greg Pence and Mike Gallagher—and the ones who responded said they aren’t resigning before the end of their terms.

“This speculation is unfounded. Congressman Roy has no plans to resign,” Roy’s office told Newsweek.

The Republicans most likely to resign seem to be Pence—the brother of the former vice president—and Gallagher, according to Newsweek.

“Like Buck, Pence and Gallagher may opt to resign sooner,” the outlet said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.