Luna-tic? Congresswoman Tells Joe Rogan that Gov’t Has Evidence of ‘Interdimensional Beings’

'I can tell you without getting into classified conversations that there have been incidents where very credible people have reported that there have been movements outside of time and space...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., opened up Wednesday about her experience with “interdimensional beings,” including UFOs.

“They call them interdimensional beings. I think that they can actually operate through the time [and] spaces that we currently have,” Luna told Joe Rogan on his podcast.

“I can tell you without getting into classified conversations that there have been incidents where very credible people have reported that there have been movements outside of time and space,” she added.

While Luna did not share specifics of her investigation, future disclosures are likely as she chairs the congressional Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

She has called for releasing unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) records, citing President Donald Trump’s executive orders to declassify files such as the Martin Luther King  and the JFK assassination files.

“It is time to give Americans the answers they deserve, which is why I am honored to lead this bipartisan task force that seeks truth and transparency,” Luna said in a press statement announcing her appointment as chair of the task force.

“We will also investigate UAPs/USOs, the Epstein client list, COVID-19 origins, and the 9/11 files,” she added. “We will work alongside President Trump and his cabinet members to deliver truth to the American people. From this moment forward, we will restore trust through transparency.”

