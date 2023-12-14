Rep. Higgins Gives More Details about Alleged FBI ‘Ghost Buses’ at Capitol on Jan. 6

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It was a bold claim made by Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., last month at a congressional hearing: Two busloads of FBI informants were sent to Washington DC to foment violence at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest-turned-riot.

Days later, Higgins doubled down on his claim, telling Newsmax there were over 200 undercover agents embedded in the Jan. 6 crowd.

To date, Higgins hasn’t provided any actual evidence of his claims.

But in an interview released Thursday, Higgins told journalist Laura Logan more details about the alleged FBI “ghost buses” and their relation to the events of Jan. 6. He said he’s still working to track down more evidence, but what he’s found so far suggests an FBI entrapment operation.

Clay Higgins brought his investigative skills from the streets of Louisiana where he was a cop for years to the halls of congress, where he’s been investigating January 6th ever since it happened. We sat down for a tough, far-reaching interview to explore what he’s learned… pic.twitter.com/engaZJp0np — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) December 14, 2023

According to Higgins, the two buses were the first to arrive at Union Station in DC around 5 a.m. They aroused the suspicion of another bus driver who arrived about 20 minutes later, in large part because they were completely painted over and had no identifying logos.

“He immediately noticed these buses were odd because they were totally painted over and it was a bad paint job. There were no markings, no phone numbers, no company name—totally outside the parameters of how charter buses are required to operate by the law. So he said, ‘These buses are weird,’” Higgins told Logan.

Moreover, the drivers of the two so-called ghost buses weren’t exiting the vehicles. Usually, the drivers at Union Station congregate with each other, Higgins said.

Then, the two drivers and all the passengers existed the vehicles at once, according to Higgins.

“Between 40 and 50 guys that [the bus driver and other witnesses] described as Trump supporters, they all disembark and gather in front of the two buses, and they had some sort of discussion or briefing—like the way a military leader addresses his troops,” Higgins told Logan.

“And they gather and went to the escalators, up into Union Station, and they were gone.”

Higgins said he’s still working to obtain video footage from Union Station to track the alleged undercovers agents’ movements.

Meanwhile, Higgins claimed to have evidence that should make the FBI nervous.

“We’ve identified one of those buses. And you know what that means? That means that’s their ass. Because a bus is a serial-numbered vehicle. And in America, the change of ownership in a serial-numbered vehicle is documented. So that means we can begin to trace from the original owner of the bus to who sold it and who sought it,” he said.

“I feel very confident everyone on those buses were FBI assets, and I have a high degree of belief that there were undercover FBI agents,” he added.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.