Quantcast
Thursday, December 14, 2023

Rep. Higgins Gives More Details about Alleged FBI ‘Ghost Buses’ at Capitol on Jan. 6

'We’ve identified one of those buses. And you know what that means? That means that’s their ass...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Rep. Clay Higgins points to two buses he claims were filled with FBI informants for the Jan. 6 protest-turned-riot.
Rep. Clay Higgins points to two buses he claims were filled with FBI informants for the Jan. 6 protest-turned-riot.

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It was a bold claim made by Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., last month at a congressional hearing: Two busloads of FBI informants were sent to Washington DC to foment violence at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest-turned-riot.

Days later, Higgins doubled down on his claim, telling Newsmax there were over 200 undercover agents embedded in the Jan. 6 crowd.

To date, Higgins hasn’t provided any actual evidence of his claims.

But in an interview released Thursday, Higgins told journalist Laura Logan more details about the alleged FBI “ghost buses” and their relation to the events of Jan. 6. He said he’s still working to track down more evidence, but what he’s found so far suggests an FBI entrapment operation.

According to Higgins, the two buses were the first to arrive at Union Station in DC around 5 a.m. They aroused the suspicion of another bus driver who arrived about 20 minutes later, in large part because they were completely painted over and had no identifying logos.

“He immediately noticed these buses were odd because they were totally painted over and it was a bad paint job. There were no markings, no phone numbers, no company name—totally outside the parameters of how charter buses are required to operate by the law. So he said, ‘These buses are weird,’” Higgins told Logan.

Moreover, the drivers of the two so-called ghost buses weren’t exiting the vehicles. Usually, the drivers at Union Station congregate with each other, Higgins said.

Then, the two drivers and all the passengers existed the vehicles at once, according to Higgins.

“Between 40 and 50 guys that [the bus driver and other witnesses] described as Trump supporters, they all disembark and gather in front of the two buses, and they had some sort of discussion or briefing—like the way a military leader addresses his troops,” Higgins told Logan.

“And they gather and went to the escalators, up into Union Station, and they were gone.”

Higgins said he’s still working to obtain video footage from Union Station to track the alleged undercovers agents’ movements.

Meanwhile, Higgins claimed to have evidence that should make the FBI nervous.

“We’ve identified one of those buses. And you know what that means? That means that’s their ass. Because a bus is a serial-numbered vehicle. And in America, the change of ownership in a serial-numbered vehicle is documented. So that means we can begin to trace from the original owner of the bus to who sold it and who sought it,” he said.

“I feel very confident everyone on those buses were FBI assets, and I have a high degree of belief that there were undercover FBI agents,” he added.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
U.S. Congressman Asks Federal Reserve Whether Nations Are Repatriating Gold from New York
Next article
Columbia Student Trashes Hillary Clinton’s Disappointing Class

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com