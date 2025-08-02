Rep. Hamadeh Applauds Trump’s Order on Homelessness

(Chris Woodward, The Center Square) President Donald Trump’s executive order on homelessness continues to have people talking.

The order is called “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets.” It aims to do something about the number of homeless and drug-addicted people living on the streets through efforts such as committing them for mental health treatment. Trump said it is part of a “new approach focused on protecting public safety” across the nation.

“Endemic vagrancy, disorderly behavior, sudden confrontations, and violent attacks have made our cities unsafe,” said Trump in an online statement. “The number of individuals living on the streets in the United States on a single night during the last year of the previous administration – 274,224 – was the highest ever recorded.”

According to the president, the “overwhelming majority” of these people are addicted to drugs, have a mental health condition, or both.

“Nearly two-thirds of homeless individuals report having regularly used hard drugs like methamphetamines, cocaine, or opioids in their lifetimes,” said Trump. “An equally large share of homeless individuals reported suffering from mental health conditions. The federal government and the states have spent tens of billions of dollars on failed programs that address homelessness but not its root causes, leaving other citizens vulnerable to public safety threats.”

The Center Square emailed all the Democrats representing Arizona on Capitol Hill. None of them responded.

However, the National Alliance to End Homelessness issued a press release saying the order “would impose a multitude of harmful, ineffective, and outdated policies and practices” for addressing homelessness. The Alliance went on to take issue with the order’s “attacks” on housing, the “call for forced institutionalization,” and the elimination of “fundamental privacy protections” for homeless people.

U.S. Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Arizona, told The Center Square that he understands concerns about due process rights, adding “we must make sure they are never violated.” At the same time, Hamadeh said, “We must also recognize the rights of our citizens who do not want their neighborhoods swallowed up” by homeless encampments.

“Earlier this year, I participated in the Veterans’ Community Project groundbreaking in Glendale, Arizona,” said Hamadeh, a former U.S. Army Reserve captain. “The project provides transitional housing for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Not only will the veterans be able to live in a tiny home, but they will also receive much-needed employment and healthcare services.”

Hamadeh called that an “innovative, holistic, and compassionate approach” to the situation.

“Compassion has to be the cornerstone of all approaches we take, whether providing a hand up to those facing financial based homelessness or hospitalization for those experiencing mental health issues,” said Hamadeh, whose resume includes past work experience as a Maricopa County prosecutor.

Hamadeh went on to say that he believes President Trump’s executive order is “welcomed by those who truly understand that much of our homelessness is a result of mental illness and addiction.” He added that too many of “these individuals are preyed upon by opportunists in the ‘homeless industrial complex’ and do not get the real assistance they need.”