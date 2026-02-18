Rep. Gonzales Reportedly Shared ‘Dick Pick’ w/ Staffer Who Lit Herself on Fire

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Daily Mail has published text messages that corroborate allegations that Rep. Tony Gonzales had an affair with a staffer who lit herself on fire and died in September.

The staffer in question, Regina Aviles, 35, reportedly poured gasoline over herself before becoming engulfed in flames at her home on September 13 in Uvalde, Texas. Before that, Aviles had texted a co-worker: “I had an affair with our boss and I’m fine. You will be fine,” according to the Daily Mail, which posted a screenshot of the text.

The Daily Mail’s source also said that “the Congressman also shared sexually explicit photos, including dick pics.” Aviles reportedly talked about them but never showed them to her co-worker.

🚨UPDATE🚨 There's new text messages suggesting married Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales had an affair with his aide Regina Aviles. Aviles later took her own life after setting herself on fire in her backyard. In texts, Aviles admitted, "I had affair with our boss." Aviles's… pic.twitter.com/YkiI1WMU7H — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 18, 2026

Aviles’s husband reportedly discovered the affair last July.

The Daily Mail added that a spokesman for Rep. Gonzales “refused to deny the affair when repeatedly offered the opportunity.”

Despite the ongoing scandal, Gonzales has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump for reelection.

Initial reports didn’t specify how exactly Aviles died, other than by fire.

According to local Uvalde outlet KSAT, the 35-year-old staffer died after a “Saturday night incident at her home.”

“Paramedics, firefighters and police responded to Santos-Aviles’ home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance,” KSAT said, citing a police report.

“A close family member told KSAT Investigates Wednesday a relative called emergency services after finding Santos Aviles on fire outside of her home. The family member said Santos-Aviles was airlifted to SAMMC in San Antonio to be treated for extensive burns.”

A family member reportedly said the staffer’s death was an accident.

Santos-Aviles’s apparent LinkedIn profile says she was executive director of the Uvalde Area Chamber of Commerce until November 2021, when she left to work as the regional director for Rep. Gonzales’ office in Uvalde.

Tragically, her last words were, “I don’t want to die,” her mother reportedly said.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.