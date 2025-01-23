Rep. Burchett Believes There are Alien Bases Underwater That Travel 100 MPH

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., who has consistently pushed the conversation about UFO technology within the ranks of Congress, told his former colleague, Matt Gaetz, that he believes aliens from outer space have underwater bases on Earth—some that can travel up to 100 miles per hour.

Burchett told Gaetz in a segment for OAN on Wednesday that he has a Navy admiral and other sources providing him with information.

“When they tell me something’s moving at hundreds of miles an hour underwater, and our capabilities—I don’t think we have anything capable of going 40 miles per hour—and these things, this one was, it was large as a football field underwater. And this was a documented case,” Burchett said Wednesday.

“I just think travelin’ light years, I think it happens. I think it’s possible in the vastness of God’s great universe. I mean, light years, you know, the light from those stars that we see at night left there before the time of Christ,” he added. “I’m not worrying about them harming me. With those capabilities, they would have barbequed us a long time ago, brother.”

Burchett sits on the House Oversight Committee, which over the last two years has investigated “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” more commonly known as UFOs.

Ex-Pentagon officials have told committee members that some UFO sightings include alien life.

“Let me be clear: UAP are real. Advanced technologies not made by our Government—or any other government—are monitoring sensitive military installations around the globe. Furthermore, the U.S. is in possession of UAP technologies, as are some of our adversaries,” former Defense Department official Luis Elizondo said last November.

However, the so-called alien whistleblower disclosures haven’t included any physical evidence. The disclosure have amounted to unsubstantiated claims.

Sean Kirkpatrick, who once led the Pentagon’s search for UFOs. Kirkpatrick said Gallaudet was bitter he didn’t hire him when he was the head of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO. Kirkpatrick said the AARO found no evidence of aliens or alien technology.

“During a full-scale, year-long investigation of this story (which has been told and retold by a small group of interconnected believers and others with possibly less than honest intentions—none of whom have firsthand accounts of any of this), AARO discovered a few things, and none were about aliens,” he said last January.

Kirkpatrick said he stepped down from his position last month because officials and members of Congress were ignoring his conclusions.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.