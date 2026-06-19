MAGA Influencer Civil War Erupts Over Foreign Cash

(José Niño, Headline USA) A bitter feud has erupted among the social media personalities who helped propel Donald Trump back to power, with former allies now trading accusations about who is secretly taking money from foreign governments, according to the Daily Mail’s investigation.

The group of content creators that once operated as a unified force promoting Trump’s agenda has splintered into rival camps drowning in mutual suspicion. Insiders told the Daily Mail that prominent figures openly wonder whether their counterparts post authentic opinions or purchased propaganda.

West Wing officials have taken notice and quietly compiled a list of the most troubling offenders.

“I just have utter contempt for them, there’s a whole group of them, they share business, they refer each other, they inflate their connections, and they travel in packs,” a source close to the White House told the Daily Mail. “Some have made it their entire identity.”

Red flags went up inside the administration when several high profile accounts immediately savaged Trump after his May announcement about a possible Iran peace agreement, even though specifics remained undisclosed. Parallel suspicious campaigns emerged targeting the president’s tariff policies toward India and his effort to ban soda purchases through food stamps.

Sources identified CJ Pearson, Rob Smith, Arynne Wexler, Emily Wilson, and Students for Trump co-founder Ryan Fournier as names appearing on the White House’s negative list.

Brad Parscale, the digital operative credited with engineering Trump’s 2016 victory, sits at the hub of this paid influence network. Federal documents reveal his company secured $15 million from Havas Media Network, a firm contracted by the Israeli government. Those same records indicate Parscale could receive another $4.5 million each month through October, bringing the total haul to $46.5 million.

Alex Bruesewitz, a White House communications figure, issued a public warning to influencers that their activities were being monitored. “We are aware of multiple foreign influencer campaigns and are actively tracking both the intermediary companies receiving these funds as pass-throughs and the influencers who are failing to disclose their compensation,” he wrote.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer rejected insinuations that she accepts foreign payments. “How does supporting Israel, like being in support of Israel’s right to defend itself, make me a foreign agent? I don’t take money from foreign governments,” she told the Daily Mail.

Government transparency filings exposed that Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earmarked up to $900,000 for communications outfit Bridges Partners to execute the “Esther Project,” an initiative designed to spread pro-Israel messaging. While recruiting firms must register with federal authorities, the actual influencers receiving payments remain anonymous.

“You’re not getting a check directly from Qatar or the state of Israel, but through intermediaries that give you plausible deniability,” one influencer acknowledged.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla. confirmed the foreign influence findings and pledged to file legislation mandating greater transparency for paid online advocacy.

Bruesewitz insisted his concerns apply universally. “If Qatar is doing it I want it to stop, if Israel is doing it I want it to stop, if India, Russia, China is doing it, I want it to stop, that’s my position.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino