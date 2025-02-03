Redefining Gold Investment: Nebu Gold and the Rise of Wearable Wealth

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent Money Metals podcast, Mike Maharrey interviewed Helen Viljoen, founder and CEO of Nebu Gold, a South African company that has pioneered the concept of “investment jewelry.”

The discussion highlighted how Nebu Gold combines high-purity gold and platinum with elegant design to create jewelry that serves as both an investment and a luxury product. The company’s name, Nebu, is derived from the ancient Egyptian word for gold, symbolizing wealth, eternity, and divine power.

(Interview Begins Around 4:23 Mark)

The Concept of Investment Jewelry

Helen Viljoen explained that investment jewelry differs from traditional fine jewelry in a fundamental way: it retains a significantly higher portion of its value.

Standard jewelry made with 14K gold (common in the United States) is only about 58% pure, with much of its price driven by design, brand, and marketing.

In contrast, Nebu Gold uses 22K (91.7%) and 24K (99.99%) gold (gold jewelry) as well as platinum (platinum jewelry) to ensure that pieces retain about 80% of their value at the time of purchase. This is a dramatic improvement over the 10-20% retained by typical luxury jewelry.

Nebu Gold’s pricing is transparent, based on the weight of the metal and a small premium above the spot price to cover manufacturing fees. This allows investors to enjoy and wear their investment without compromising its long-term value.

Gold, Platinum, and Durability

One major advantage of Nebu Gold’s pieces is their high purity. The 24K gold used by the company is significantly more valuable than the alloys commonly found in mass-market jewelry.

Viljoen emphasized that although pure gold is softer than lower-karat gold, Nebu’s designs are carefully stress-tested for durability. Additionally, the company offers investment-grade platinum pieces, which share similar benefits of durability and value retention.

“Pure gold molds to the body as you wear it,” Viljoen noted.

She explained that, unlike lower-karat gold, 24K jewelry does not tarnish over time. Platinum is similarly resistant to wear, making both metals ideal for heirloom pieces that retain their beauty and integrity for generations.

Cultural Differences in Gold Perception

During the interview, Viljoen explored the stark contrast between how gold is perceived in Eastern and Western cultures. In many Eastern countries, such as India, gold serves as both a cultural symbol and a store of wealth. Even rural families with limited access to financial institutions understand the importance of owning gold as a safeguard against economic instability.

In the West, however, gold is often seen as a luxury item rather than an investment. Viljoen attributes this to historical trust in fiat currency and centralized banking systems.

“In the West, people have relied on the dollar and industrial growth,” she said. “But in the East, where economic and geopolitical instability has been prevalent, there’s a long-standing tradition of using gold to preserve wealth.”

Gold and Economic Trends

The conversation also touched on global trends influencing the precious metals market, particularly central bank gold purchases and de-dollarization.

Viljoen, as a South African citizen and resident of a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) nation, offered valuable insights into these developments. While she does not believe that de-dollarization will fully take hold, she emphasized the importance of currency competition, particularly in resource-rich regions.

She also underscored the role of gold as a hedge against inflation.

“Inflation isn’t just rising prices,” Viljoen explained. “It’s the increase in the supply of currency. Gold has historically acted as a sentinel, keeping that inflationary pressure in check.”

Empowerment Through Gold Ownership

Viljoen shared an inspiring story from India, where women historically lacked financial independence. In response, many pooled their gold to create collective savings, using it to develop their communities. This practice underscores gold’s versatility as both a personal asset and a tool for social empowerment.

“Gold is universally recognized,” Viljoen noted. “It holds value no matter where you go, unlike many national currencies.”

A New Era of Investment Jewelry

With a growing number of design options, Nebu Gold caters to both serious investors and style-conscious customers. Pieces range from small, elegant pendants weighing 3.6 grams to larger, statement bangles weighing 40 grams. The company also offers platinum jewelry with similar investment-grade quality.

Viljoen emphasized that customer input plays a crucial role in shaping Nebu’s designs, ensuring that each piece is both aesthetically pleasing and financially sound.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Nebu Gold offers a meaningful alternative to conventional jewelry gifts. With its emphasis on purity, transparency, and value retention, Nebu’s jewelry blends luxury with long-term financial security.

For more information, customers can visit www.NebuGold.com to explore the collection.

You can buy Nebu gold jewelry and platinum jewelry on MoneyMetals.com, or by calling Money Metals directly: 1-800-800-1865.

Key Takeaways from the Interview

Helen Viljoen’s innovative approach is helping Western investors rethink the role of precious metals in their portfolios. Through Nebu Gold, she offers a compelling solution: wealth you can wear.

Key Questions & Answers

The following are the key questions and answers from the Money Metals podcast with host Mike Maharrey interviewing Nebu’s founder and CEO, Helen Viljoen:

What is investment jewelry?

Investment jewelry is a type of jewelry that retains significant financial value. Unlike traditional jewelry, which often contains lower-karat gold (e.g., 14K at 58% purity) and loses value due to branding and marketing costs, investment jewelry is made from high-purity gold (22K or 24K) and retains about 80% of its purchase value. Nebu Gold prices their pieces by weight, adding only a small manufacturing fee above the spot price.

What makes Nebu Gold’s jewelry different from traditional fine jewelry?

Nebu Gold uses 24K (99.99% pure) gold and 22K (91.7%) gold chains, offering significantly higher intrinsic value than standard jewelry, which often contains less than 60% gold. Their pieces maintain purity and durability, designed to hold value while being worn as beautiful, timeless items.

Isn’t pure gold too soft to wear as jewelry?

While 24K gold is softer than lower-karat alloys, Nebu Gold designs and stress-tests their pieces to ensure durability. Viljoen explained that pure gold molds to the body over time but does not easily scratch or tarnish. Proper care is recommended, but the durability is enhanced by the gold’s natural properties.

How do Eastern and Western cultures perceive gold differently?

In many Eastern cultures, gold is seen as both a symbol of wealth and a reliable store of value. Families often pass down gold as savings, particularly in countries like India, where gold is essential in dowries and economic planning. In contrast, Western cultures typically view gold as a luxury item rather than an investment, due to a historical reliance on fiat currency and trust in banking systems.

What role does gold play in today’s global economy?

Gold remains a hedge against inflation and a safeguard during economic instability. Central banks, particularly in BRICS nations, continue to increase their gold reserves, which reflects growing concerns over the dominance of the U.S. dollar. While full de-dollarization is unlikely, Viljoen emphasized that global currency competition is healthy and necessary to keep monetary policies in check.

How has gold empowered communities in countries like India?

Historically, Indian women who lacked access to bank accounts pooled their gold to create community-based savings systems. These systems allowed villages to develop infrastructure by collateralizing their gold, illustrating how gold can empower individuals and uplift entire communities through creative financial use.

Does Nebu Gold offer a variety of designs?

Yes, Nebu Gold offers a wide range of designs, from small pendants (3.6 grams) to large bangles (40 grams). The company prioritizes customer feedback and research to ensure that designs are both aesthetically appealing and financially valuable. This makes Nebu’s jewelry suitable for both style-conscious buyers and serious investors.

Where can people find Nebu Gold’s products?

Nebu Gold’s full collection is available at www.NebuGold.com. Customers can browse through a variety of pieces designed to combine investment value with wearable beauty, making them ideal for special occasions or long-term wealth preservation.

