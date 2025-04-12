Raw Sewage from Mexico Sickening Navy SEALs, San Diego Residents

(The Center Square) San Diego officials say Mexico is continuing to release millions of gallons per day of raw sewage into the city’s waters despite its promises to end the flow that has sickened Navy SEALs and San Diego residents.

“Mexico just dumped 6 million gallons of sewage into the Tijuana River — after promising they wouldn’t,” said San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond on X today. “We are at the mercy of a foreign government that continues to pollute our waters — while we get stuck with the consequences.”

Mexico just dumped 6 million gallons of sewage into the Tijuana River—after promising they wouldn’t. Let me be clear: this is not a one-time mistake. It’s a pattern of broken promises. For the past week, we’ve been told everything from “hundreds of millions of gallons are… — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) April 11, 2025

Desmond also said Navy SEAL training is often being shifted farther north in San Diego from Coronado, where the training typically takes place, due to the high volume of waterborne illness caused by fecal and bacterial contamination.

“Navy SEALs are now being transported from Coronado to Oceanside for training — because too many have gotten sick from Mexico’s sewage,” said Desmond.

On Thursday, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said he will visit the area and that Mexico had promised to activate a facility that will help reduce leakage from issues with the U.S.-funded sewage treatment plant in Mexico.

“Mexico is stating that their pump station Cila will be activated to fully capture leakage headed to the U.S. tomorrow,” said Zeldin. “Mexico has further communicated that they are working to complete their international collector repair by this weekend.”

The South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant treats 25 million gallons per day of wastewater but faces 30 million gallons per day of inflows, with the excess entering San Diego waters.

Last night, EPA was notified of a spill of Mexican sewage at the U.S. border. Roughly 6 million gallons entered the Tijuana River over the last two days. Mexico is stating that their pump station Cila will be activated to fully capture leakage headed to the U.S. tomorrow. Mexico… — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) April 10, 2025

Mexico contributed $16.8 million toward the project’s initial construction costs and pays $2 million toward annual operation and maintenance costs, while the U.S. paid $239.4 million toward initial construction costs.

Congress approved $300 million in funding to expand and repair the project in 2021 and an additional $250 million in 2024 — still well short of the $900 million required to repair and expand the facility.

Research from UC San Diego found that 34,000 people swimming at San Diego’s Imperial Beach next to the border get sick each year from norovirus — one of many illnesses that can be contracted from exposure to the contaminated water.

A report from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Defense found that the Mexican sewage contamination exceeded state safety levels in over 75% of tested samples.

The report said 39% of recent Navy special forces cases of acute gastrointestinal illness were tied to exposure to waters contaminated beyond state safety standards.

With 75% of Naval Special Warfare water training sessions deemed too difficult to cancel or relocate, the OIG recommended that training be relocated, rescheduled or canceled when bacteria levels exceed state health standards.