Scientists Promote Giant Space Umbrella to Block Sun’s Rays

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A group of Israeli scientists became the latest climate alarmists to promote the radical idea of blocking the sun to prevent global warming, while failing to take into account the possible unintended consequences, the New York Times reported.

Globalists like the World Economic Forum and billionaire Bill Gates have floated similar theories involving the use of “geoengineering,” such as creating an atmospheric layer of reflective particles.

Yet, none may seem more like the sinister plot of a James Bond story than the latest proposal, to create and launch a massive space umbrella.

The space umbrella would theoretically be sent into space between the earth and the sun to block some substantial proportion of the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

According to Yoram Rozen, a physics professor and the director of the Asher Space Research Institute at Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, it would give scientists a chance to show the world how far technology can go in manipulating nature.

“We can show the world, ‘Look, there is a working solution, take it, increase it to the necessary size,’” he said.

Other scientists expressed interest in the project as well.

Istvan Szapudi, an astronomer at the University of Hawaii, proposed tethering the umbrella to an asteroid to hold it in place.

“I’m not saying this will be the solution, but I think everybody has to work toward every possible solution,” said Szapudi, who also claimed that if 10% of military spending in the world were given up, that money could be used to pay him and his colleagues to create and launch the umbrella.

“Saving the Earth and giving up 10 percent of your weapons to destroy things is actually a pretty good deal in my book,” he said.

The idea was initially proposed in 2006 by Roger Angel, a professor at the University of Arizona.

Angel suggested at the time that the project was, in fact, feasible and might lead to a reversal or at least mitigation of what was then known as global warming.

“It’s just like you just turned a knob down on the sun,” Angel said, “and you don’t mess with the atmosphere.”

Still, not all climate-change scientists agree that the space umbrella is a good idea.

Susanne Baur, from the European Center for Research and Advanced Training in Scientific Computation in France, argued that the umbrella would be massively expensive and could be easily damaged in space.

As a result, Earth could be suddenly hit by massive amounts of radiation if the umbrella failed, leading to potential catastrophe.