Thursday, February 15, 2024

Rapinoe Mocks Christians, Claims There Is ‘Special Place in Hell’ for Her Haters

'Don’t act like you’re surprised by me being, like, making this joke about what happened or finding a dig...'

Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe, one of the new Victoria's Secret "models" / PHOTO: Lorie Shaull (CC)

(Headline USA) Ex-U.S. women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe mocked Christians and claimed her haters occupied a “special place in hell” during an interview this week, Outkick reported.

Despite twice leading the U.S. team to victory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, Rapinoe, an outspoken leftist lesbian, became a divisive figure off the field due to her offensive political statements and bullying of teammates.

That led many Americans to actively root against her and to celebrate her failure after she choked in the team’s last World Cup trip.

After an injury took her out early in her final game last year, which the U.S. Women’s Soccer team lost, the narcissistic diva claimed that it was proof there was no God.

“I’m not a religious person or anything, and if there was a God, this is proof that there isn’t, ’cause this is f***ed up,” Rapinoe said after the game.

However, Rapinoe insisted that her own worldly tormentors will be subject to divine punishment nonetheless.

She made her most recent comment on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast while addressing the injury.

“I’m, like, a controversial figure, and having people, low-key, like, celebrate it, but then also, like, be, like, so disingenuous about it, that—that part is kind of funny too,” she articulated. “I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are in a special place in hell that you’re celebrating this.’”

She said the injury was “sad” and that she wished it “didn’t happen,” but added she doesn’t believe it took away from her career.

She also defended the blasphemous comment she made after her final game, insisting the comment was a joke and mocking those who took offense.

“Somebody needs to check on the Christians,” she said on Tuesday. “They’re not OK. They also missed the whole joke. Don’t act like you’re surprised by me being, like, making this joke about what happened or finding a dig.”

She claimed the “dig” could have been directed at anyone: “God? Myself? Religion? The world?”

Torre then chimed in to clarify, explaining that Rapinoe was, in fact, satirizing the persona of a vain, self-absorbed athlete who would project her own failures onto extrinsic factors in order to advance an anti-Christian agenda.

“I don’t think people appreciate this, ’cause everyone was deeply triggered, religiously and otherwise,” he explained. “The dig is, here is yet another athlete who thinks that proof of God is found in them winning, in good s*** happening, and if it doesn’t, then obviously God does not exist.”

