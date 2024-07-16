Don Jr. Shuts Down ‘MSDNC’ Reporter: ‘Get Out of Here’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Donald Trump Jr. delivered a scathing rebuke to an MSNBC reporter who labeled President Donald Trump as a “divisive figure.” A fired-up Trump Jr. retorted, instructing the reporter to “get out of here.”

On Monday, at the Republican National Convention where his father became the official 2024 nominee, a reporter approached Trump Jr. and his brother, Eric Trump, with a partisan and biased question about a potential Trump White House.

“Your father as president, I think you would even say, was a devise figure. What is it going to look like in a second term?” Jacob Soboroff, a self-described reporter, asked Trump Jr., less than 48 hours after his father was nearly killed in an assassination attempt.

Trump Jr. quickly pushed back against the suggestive question, asserting that Donald Trump was not a divisive figure.

“I think the media created divineness around him. They lied about Russian, Russian, Russian collusion. They said he was a traitor. They went after him in every way possible,” Trump Jr. said.

Unhappy with the response, Soboroff asked, “Will he continue to seek policies like separating 5,000 children deliberately from their parents?”

Continuing his smackdown, Trump Jr. replied, “Did you mean the Obama administration?”

“You know they didn’t do that sir,” Soboroff falsely claimed. Even leftist-friendly outlets like CNN, NBC News and the Associated Press confirmed that the Obama administration separated children from their mothers after they crossed the border illegally.

When Soboroff reiterated his question, Trump Jr. grew impatient, swiftly retorting, “It’s M.S.D.N.C. So, I expect nothing less from you clowns. Even today, even 48 hours later, you couldn’t wait. You couldn’t wait with your lies and with your nonsense so, just get out of here.”

Soboroff, seemingly in shock, turned the camera after being lectured by Trump Jr.