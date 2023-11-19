‘Pure Evil’: Musk Issues Legal Threat Against DNC Mouthpiece Media Matters

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Elon Musk, owner of Twitter (now X), released a scathing response to Media Matters for America, a far-left media watchdog group, following their allegations about Twitter’s advertising placements.

Musk hinted at an imminent legal battle against the organization, describing it as a “thermonuclear lawsuit” in a Saturday tweet.

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk said. “Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them.”

Musk’s ire was ignited by a Media Matters report asserting that major companies’ ads appeared alongside alleged white supremacist posts on Twitter.

Media Matters claimed on Nov. 16 that Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity ran ads near “pro-Nazi content,” prompting Apple and IBM to suspend their advertising on Twitter. Musk vehemently contested Media Matters’ assertions.

“This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the real experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers,” a lengthy statement published by Musk said.

“Media Matters created an alternate account and curated the posts and advertising appearing on the account’s timeline to misinform advertisers about the placement of their posts,” the statement added.

Labeling Media Matters as “pure evil,” Musk condemned the organization’s tactics, known for its bias against conservative reporters, outlets and commentators.

Responding to Musk’s threat, Media Matters President Angelo Carusone portrayed Musk as a bully attempting to stifle “accurate” reporting.

“Far from the free speech advocate he claims to be, Musk is a bully who threatens meritless lawsuits in an attempt to silence reporting that he even confirmed is accurate,” Carusone declared on Sunday. “Musk admitted the ads at issue ran alongside the pro-Nazi content we identified. If he does sue us, we will win.”

Despite the confrontation, Media Matters doubled down with another report, accusing Twitter of showcasing ads from Amazon, NBA Mexico, NBCUniversal Catalyst, Action Network, and Club for Growth adjacent to “white nationalist hashtags” like “KeepEuropeWhite,” “white pride,” and “WLM” (“White Lives Matter”).

Media Matter’s reports against Twitter were subjected to backlash and humor from conservative pundits and Twitter influencers.

