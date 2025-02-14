Quantcast
Friday, February 14, 2025

Pritzker Flops in Sad Attempt to Downplay Trump’s Surging Approval Rating

'I think quality of life is one of the top concerns for people moving. With household prices skyrocketing in Illinois, they are finding more reasonable, affordable housing...'

Posted by Editor 1

(, The Center Square) Illinois’s far-left billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker attempted to put down President Donald Trump by noting that his popularity, now reaching new heights for his presidency, had yet to take root in his state.

“You can look at one poll and say ‘oh gee, he’s popular in some places in the country,’” Pritzger said in response to a recent YouGov poll that showed Trump’s approval rating at 53%.

“Frankly I look at what’s happening to working class families as a result of his policies and I’m speaking out against that,” Pritzker added.

But it may not be the “own” that Pritzker thinks it is. Things in Illinois have gotten so bad that all but the most hardcore leftist residents are being compelled to flee the state.

Migration data from a moving company showed Illinois was near the top of the list for states with the most outbound moves.

The 2024 North American Van Lines Annual Migration Report shows Illinois was second in the country for outbound moves behind only California. In Illinois, 60% of moves were outbound while 40% were inbound. It is the first time in 10 years Illinois didn’t lead the country in outbound moves.

The company said it examined several metrics, including researching population reports and getting input from top companies in the moving industry to gain insider knowledge.

Marketing director Ryan Cox said ever since Pritzker locked down Illinois with COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, Illinoisans have been flocking to one specific area of the country.

“The top inbound states are North and South Carolina, Idaho, Tennessee and Georgia, and a lot of people from Illinois are actually moving to the Carolinas,” said Cox.

Cox said high taxes and cost of living prompts people to move, especially when it comes to housing.

“I think quality of life is one of the top concerns for people moving,” said Cox. “With household prices skyrocketing in Illinois, they are finding more reasonable, affordable housing.”

Property taxes are also a main driver to prompt people to pack up and leave. Illinois has the second highest property taxes in the country. According to Rocket Mortgage, at 2.08% of the home’s value each year, the owner of a median priced home in Illinois of $432,500 will pay just over $9,000 a year.

In comparison, a homeowner in South Carolina pays 0.57% for a median priced home of $383,900. That comes out to $2,175 per year.

According to the report, the top inbound cities were Greenville, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.

The most popular day to move in 2024 was Friday, and the most popular month was August.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Democrats Yearn for Party to Become Less Radicalized
Next article
House Passes $4.5B Budget ‘Blueprint’ for America First Agenda, but Senate May Resist

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com