‘Pride’ Crosswalk Becomes ‘No Go Zone’ After Teens Leave Skid Marks on It

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Lime scooter rental company enacted a “no-go zone” on a “pride” crosswalk in Spokane, Wash., after three teenagers intentionally left skid marks with scooters as a way to protect the LGBT propaganda.

Now, people riding in the area will have their vehicles stop if the onboard GPS detects that they are within a certain distance of the LGBT mural, the Post Millennial reported.

The news came after three teenagers were arrested and charged with felonies for making those skid marks.

Those three suspects were arrested over “widespread damage” inflicted upon the crosswalk, the news source revealed, adding that Ruslan Turko, 19, and his two minor accomplices were each charged with one count of first-degree malicious mischief, which is a Class B felony in the state.

On June 7, 2024, two days after the “crime” took place, Lime created the “no-go zone,” with Director of Government Relations Hayden Harvey saying that he and everyone at the company “condemn these vile acts in no uncertain terms.”

“At a time when our teams at Lime are beginning pride celebrations around the globe, it is disturbing to see the hate taking place in Spokane. We will not let the hateful few spoil the joy of Pride Month in Spokane, and are grateful for those working to make Spokane more welcoming for all,” he said.

“No-go zones” are “indicated by red shading and a restricted symbol on the map,” and those who enter it will have their vehicle “gradually come to a stop” and be forced to “walk [their vehicles] out of the No-Go zone to resume [their] ride,” according to Lime’s website.

On June 5, 2024, police received calls that multiple people on scooters were “causing damage” to the mural, with “black scuff marks consistent with scooter wheels” being later discovered.

The news came just hours after the mural had been repainted following a May 16, 2024, incident in which a group of people set it on fire.

A similar situation happened in May of this year in St. Petersbourgh, Fla.