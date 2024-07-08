Quantcast
Monday, July 8, 2024

Precious Metals Outperforming Stocks Despite ‘Magnificent Seven’ Hype

Posted by Money Metals News Service
Precious Metals Outperforming Stocks Despite ‘Magnificent Seven’ Hype

(Clint Siegner, Money Metals News Service) If you ask average investors what the best-performing asset class is year-to-date, the vast majority of them would get it wrong. The correct answer isn’t stocks, but rather precious metals (led by silver).

Most investors would have no idea that silver is up 32% year to date because they don’t own any, and the mainstream financial media doesn’t report on it.

Their financial advisors probably aren’t aware either. If they are, they probably don’t want to talk about it (even as they, themselves, are usually invested in the monetary metals).

Precious metals remain the red-headed stepchildren among investment assets – at least in the U.S. and Europe.

That is probably good news for gold and silver bugs who are still accumulating. It means metal prices aren’t in a bubble and there is room for them to go much higher… if they can garner attention from the greater herd.

Those multitudes are still blissfully chasing the equity markets higher, apparently comforted by assurances that if the U.S. gets a recession at all, it will be mild. The S&P 500, like gold, is making all-time highs. Only it gets a lot more attention for doing it.

Equity prices are arguably in a bubble. The price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 index is 28.93, just about double the long-term median of 15.

Virtually all investors own U.S. equities. Many of them probably don’t realize just how bubbly the equity markets have become.

Lately, just seven of the 500 companies in the index have been driving a huge portion of the gains. These “magnificent 7” stocks, which include Apple and Nvidia, are responsible for the majority of the index’s 25% gain over the past year.

The performance of the S&P 500 is anything but a testament to broad strength in the U.S. economy. The mania in just a handful of stocks is driving the entire index.

Don’t ask questions, though! Buy stocks for the long term and forget “relics” like gold or silver, says Wall Street.

Speaking of the long term, it’s worth pointing out that metals haven’t been getting all that much attention from investors for decades, not just the past several months.

The S&P 500 was priced at 1,422 on January 1, 2000. Gold was priced at $283/oz and silver was at $5.30/oz.

Based on last Friday’s close, stocks are 3.91 times higher than they were 24 1/2 years ago. Gold is 8.49 times higher, and silver has risen 5.93 times.

Perhaps metals will finally get their due after another two decades of outperformance. Absent any changes in monetary or fiscal policy, another 20 years of solid gains looks like a pretty good bet.

Clint Siegner is a Director at Money Metals Exchange, the national precious metals company named 2015 “Dealer of the Year” in the United States by an independent global ratings group. A graduate of Linfield College in Oregon, Siegner puts his experience in business management along with his passion for personal liberty, limited government, and honest money into the development of Money Metals’ brand and reach. This includes writing extensively on the bullion markets and their intersection with policy and world affairs.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gold-Silver Ratio Could Indicate the Early Stages of a Silver Breakout
Next article
Have We Been in Recession for Years?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com