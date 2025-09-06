Pope Leo XIV Hosts Israeli President, Urges ‘Permanent’ Gaza Ceasefire

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Pope Leo XIV discussed the “tragic situation in Gaza” and urged a “permanent ceasefire” in the Palestinian territory during a private audience with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, the Vatican said in a press release.

“The hope was expressed for a prompt resumption of negotiations in order that, with willingness and courageous decisions, as well as the support of the international community, the freeing of the hostages may be achieved, a permanent ceasefire be reached urgently, the safe entry of humanitarian aid in the most affected areas be facilitated, and full respect for humanitarian law be guaranteed, as well as the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples,” the Holy See Press Office said in a statement on the meeting.

Leo also reiterated the Vatican’s long-term position on a two-state solution. “There was discussion of how to guarantee a future for the Palestinian people and peace and stability in the region, with the Holy See reiterating the two-state solution as the only way out of the ongoing war. Reference was also made to the situation in the West Bank and the important question of the city of Jerusalem,” the statement said.

The press release added that a “number of issues concerning relations between the state authorities and the local Church were also addressed, with particular attention to the importance of Christian communities and their commitment, locally and throughout the Middle East.”

According to The Catholic News Agency, the press release was much longer than most statements the Vatican releases on the pope’s meetings with world leaders. Ahead of the audience, the Vatican disputed a statement from Herzog’s office that said the Israeli leader was traveling to Rome at the invitation of Pope Leo.

“It is the Holy See’s practice to agree to requests for an audience with the pope from heads of state and government; it is not its practice to extend invitations to them,” the Vatican said.

Leo, the first US-born pontiff, has repeatedly called for peace in Gaza, though his criticism of the Israeli campaign has been a bit more toned down compared to his predecessor, the late Pope Francis. In July, Leo strongly condemned the Israeli tank shelling of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City.

“I express my deep sorrow over the attack by the Israeli army on the Catholic Parish of the Holy Family in Gaza City. As you know, last Thursday, it resulted in the deaths of three Christians and the serious wounding of others,” Leo said. “This act tragically adds to the ongoing military assaults on civilians and places of worship in Gaza. I call, once again, for an immediate end to the barbarity of war.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.