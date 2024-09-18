Police Detain Suspicious Person w/ Bomb-Sniffing Dog Near N.Y. Trump Rally Site

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Wednesday that police questioned and detained a person who “may have been training a bomb detection dog,” near former President Donald Trump’s planned rally Wednesday in New York.

That person apparently told OANN reporter James Lalino that explosives were found near the Trump rally site. Police said rumors of explosives being found are false.

“Sources in the Nassau County Police Department just told me that ‘the perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed’ from the area surrounding tonight’s Trump rally site,” Lalino said Wednesday on Twitter/X, setting off a media firestorm.

Sources in the Nassau County Police Department just told me that "the perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed" from the area surrounding tonight's Trump rally site. Source said "During K9, doing their checks, they found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and… — James Lalino (@JamesLalino) September 18, 2024

“Source said ‘During K9, doing their checks, they found an explosive device in one of the vehicles and that driver ended up running into the woods. No one saw if he had anything on him, they just saw him take off running. A lot of cars are now parking, they’re lining up on Hempstead Turnpike, just parking on the grass. Even over at Eisenhower Park, they’re just parking over there.’”

Lt. Scott Skrynecki, a spokesperson for the county police, said that the person, who police have not yet identified, was a civilian and not a member of a law enforcement agency.

He also said the person was not working at or affiliated with the event, which is expected to draw thousands of Trump supporters to the arena that was formerly the home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

Additionally, a public information officer told Newsweek that “We did respond to a suspicious occurrence in the vicinity of the Nassau Coliseum, however there was no validity of an explosive device being found … We’re unsure where this information originated, but we can confirm that no explosives were discovered.”

With two assassination attempts against Trump happening in nearly as many of months, observers couldn’t help but wonder whether the “false reports” of bombs near Wednesday’s rally were, in fact, yet another assassination attempt.

“If you look into historically suspicious events, you’ll see a pattern in which there is some kind of training exercise or drill whose subject matter almost exactly overlaps with the real life thing that allegedly happens,” noted Revolver News’s Darren Beattie.

If you look into historically suspicious events, you'll see a pattern in which there is some kind of training exercise or drill whose subject matter almost exactly overlaps with the real life thing that allegedly happens This allows for plausible deniability when feds are… https://t.co/WQK7lq6qEh — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) September 18, 2024

“This allows for plausible deniability when feds are caught—it was just confusion from the exercise I’m not saying that this is what’s happened here, but its interesting to point out this pattern,” Beattie explained.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.