Wednesday, September 18, 2024

DHS Official Defends Decision Not to Pursue 2nd Failed Trump Assassin in 2023

'HSI was contacted and refused the case...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Top Homeland Security official Katrina Berger on Wednesday defended her agency’s decision not to pursue leads last year on Ryan Routh. PHOTO: Screenshot from Judiciary hearing
Top Homeland Security official Katrina Berger on Wednesday defended her agency's decision not to pursue leads last year on Ryan Routh. PHOTO: Screenshot from Judiciary hearing

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Top Homeland Security official Katrina Berger on Wednesday defended her agency’s decision not to pursue leads last year on Ryan Routh, the man who allegedly tried to assassinate Donald Trump on Sunday at his West Palm Beach golf course.

“Based on information I read, there wouldn’t be any reason to take him immediately into custody. He didn’t make threats to the President or the former President, for instance,” said Berger, who heads Homeland Security Investigations, the lead investigative organ of DHS.

Speaking at Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing, Berger was responding to a Just the News report that Customs and Border Protection officials flagged Routh as he returned from Ukraine last year—but that DHS declined to pursue the matter further.

According to Just the News, CBP interviewed Routh, who told them that he had been recruiting as many as 100 foreign fighters from Taiwan, Afghanistan and Moldova to join Ukraine’s war against Russia.

“Subject stated that he does not get paid for his recruiting efforts and all his work for the Ukrainian government is strictly volunteer work Subject provided his recruiting business card (cards have been uploaded into the event) which list his recruiting partners that he speaks with to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Romanian, Pakistan, Syria, and Israel,” the CBP interview notes of Routh state, according to Just the News.

“Subject stated that he obtains money from his wife to help fund his trips to Ukraine.”

The memo reportedly added that “HSI was contacted and refused the case.”

While Berger said her agency didn’t have enough info to detain Routh, that wasn’t a satisfactory answer for Rep. Matt Gaetz. The Florida congressman asked if HSI opened an investigation into Routh after receiving the Customs report. Berger said she didn’t know.

Gaetz then asked whether it’s illegal for Americans to recruit fighters for foreign militaries. Berger again said she didn’t know.

Gaetz told Berger it’s crucial to understand whether HSI had an ongoing investigation into Routh at the time of his assassination attempt. Berger agreed to provide him with that info.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
