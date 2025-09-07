Phillies Game ‘Karen’ Caught on Video Snatching Child’s Baseball

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Social media erupted against a woman dubbed “Baseball Karen” after she scolded a father over a home run ball during a Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins game on Saturday.

The woman, not yet identified, was seen on video bending to catch a home run ball hit by Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader at LoanDepot Park. A man suddenly rushed over, grabbed the ball and passed it to his child.

The visibly upset woman then approached the man, apparently claiming the ball was hers. A few seconds later, the startled father asked his child to return the ball to her.

Dad was able to get a HR ball for his son but a Karen in the section was not gonna let him keep it

pic.twitter.com/kly0opM6aM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2025

Her actions triggered widespread outrage on X, with many calling her behavior unhinged.

Another angle:

We got the Phillies Karen that took a kid’s baseball in 4K pic.twitter.com/tLMNGNkk22 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2025

“She went home with the baseball. Woke up with the entire country hating on her. Funny how life works,” one social media user wrote, garnering 22 million views.

“Completely unhinged,” another user added, referring to the woman.

“The entire section booed her out of her seat,” a third user wrote.

The father also faced backlash for his unusual response when the woman first confronted him.

“The father response is jarring because it’s a clear indication that his natural response to danger isn’t to protect or stand up for his son, but to recoil in fear,” journalist Savannah Hernandez wrote. “At a base level every father’s immediate response should be to stand up & protect their kid.”

Podcaster Benny Johnson echoed this sentiment: “Weak men create hard times.”

Although the ball was taken from him, the story ended on a high note for the child, as a LoanDepot Park official approached him and gave him official souvenirs.

After the home run ball was snatched from the kid, the Marlins stepped up with a gift package, and the Phillies' Bader hooked him up with a signed ball. Now that Karen looks like an even bigger POS. pic.twitter.com/vvigTXAyB5 — Cassie N (@cass_nguyen_) September 6, 2025

Later, the child was invited backstage, where he met Bader, who signed a bat for him.

Meanwhile, it’s still unclear who the woman is or whether she will apologize for her widely criticized actions.