Pentagon Officer is Fired after Anti-Israel Social Media Posts Surface

“Judeo-Supremacist” comments trigger Pentagon investigation...

Posted by Jose Nino
The Pentagon / PHOTO: AP

(José Niño, Headline USA) Col. Nathan McCormack, who served as the Pentagon’s top advisor on Israel and regional Middle East policy, has been stripped of his Joint Chiefs role following revelations that he used social media to describe Israel as America’s “worst ally” and accused the U.S. of enabling Israeli “bad behavior.”

This move came at a time when Israel and Iran have entered a hot phase of their multi-decade rivalry, with the United States rumored to be on the verge of intervening on Israel’s behalf.

The controversy erupted on Tuesday, after the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported on McCormack’s semi-anonymous X (formerly Twitter) account, which included posts calling Israel “our worst ‘ally’,” labeling its government a “death cult,” and referring to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies as “Judeo-supremacist cronies.”

McCormack’s posts, which have since been archived or deleted, went further to accuse Washington of “overwhelmingly” enabling what he described as Israel’s “bad behavior,” and claimed that Western states avoid criticizing Israel “much out of Holocaust guilt.”

In a particularly pointed critique, he wrote that Israel’s actions had “prompted the accusations of ethnic cleansing and genocide,” and alleged that pro-Israel activists in the United States prioritize support for Israel “over our actual foreign interests.”

The Pentagon responded swiftly after the story broke, with a spokesperson confirming, “He will no longer be on the joint staff while the matter is being investigated.” The Pentagon emphasized that McCormack’s statements “do not reflect the position of the Joint Staff or the Department of Defense,” and assigned an investigating officer to review the posts and their implications.

McCormack has been reassigned back to Army service pending the outcome of the probe, according to The Jewish Chronicle.

A Pentagon contractor who interacted with McCormack described the posts as “dangerous,” adding, “This is the kind of bitter oversharing I’d expect from someone who doesn’t know better. But at his level and under his own name and likeness? It’s mind-boggling. We have enough opsec [operations security] and public perception problems as is.”

McCormack, a career infantry officer with more than two decades of service and a background in Middle Eastern history, had been in his Pentagon role since June 2024 per his Linkedin profile.

His responsibilities included advising senior military leadership on strategy and policy for Israel and the broader Levant region.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

