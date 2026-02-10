Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Pentagon Obstructing Congressional Visit to Area 51, Despite Trump’s Approval

'There’s reportedly an item outside of the country that’s so large, it cannot be moved. They built an entire building around it...'

Posted by Ken Silva
ufo
Military footage captures an apparent UFO. / IMAGE: 8 News NOW Las Vegas via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Eric Burlison is one of the House Oversight Committee members investigating unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs. As such, he is trying to visit Area 51 and other military bases that may hold UFOs or other secretive technologies.

According to Burilson, the Trump White House has approved his request to visit the bases. But the Pentagon still hasn’t allowed him to go anywhere.

Burlison revealed this information during his appearance on the YouTube show Aliens Last Night.

“The White House told the [Department of War] to make it happen. It’s been very difficult to make happen,” Burlison said, referring to his request to visit military bases.

When asked whether he’s been obstructed by military officials, the congressman responded in the affirmative.

“It’s been very difficult to make happen,” he said, adding that he’s worried evidence of UFOs will be moved by the time his visits are approved.

“They say ‘They’re just going to move these objects.’ They’ll shuffle them around. Part of this is tapping into a community of informants—people that have worked in these facilities that still have friends and former colleagues they’re still in touch with. That’s how we know when things are moved,” he added.

Burlison also said that while Area 51 is on his list of desired destinations, it’s his understanding that little to no work on UFOs is conducted there anymore. His most desired location is an unnamed base, located outside of the country, where evidence related to UFOs is so large that it can’t be moved.

“There’s reportedly an item outside of the country that’s so large, it cannot be moved. They built an entire building around it,” he said.

“I’m not going to mention it because it’s a classified location. That may be the final destination.”

See the full interview with Burlison here:

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: U.S. Added Nearly $700 Billion to National Debt in Four Months
Next article
U.S. House Probes Michigan Noncitizen Voting Claims

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com