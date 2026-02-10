Pentagon Obstructing Congressional Visit to Area 51, Despite Trump’s Approval

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Rep. Eric Burlison is one of the House Oversight Committee members investigating unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs. As such, he is trying to visit Area 51 and other military bases that may hold UFOs or other secretive technologies.

According to Burilson, the Trump White House has approved his request to visit the bases. But the Pentagon still hasn’t allowed him to go anywhere.

Burlison revealed this information during his appearance on the YouTube show Aliens Last Night.

“The White House told the [Department of War] to make it happen. It’s been very difficult to make happen,” Burlison said, referring to his request to visit military bases.

Rep. Eric Burlison says the Trump White House has approved him to visit Area 51 and other military bases as part of his UFO investigation–but that the Pentagon is obstructing him. pic.twitter.com/c1Q85zp0Tq — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) February 10, 2026

When asked whether he’s been obstructed by military officials, the congressman responded in the affirmative.

“It’s been very difficult to make happen,” he said, adding that he’s worried evidence of UFOs will be moved by the time his visits are approved.

“They say ‘They’re just going to move these objects.’ They’ll shuffle them around. Part of this is tapping into a community of informants—people that have worked in these facilities that still have friends and former colleagues they’re still in touch with. That’s how we know when things are moved,” he added.

Burlison also said that while Area 51 is on his list of desired destinations, it’s his understanding that little to no work on UFOs is conducted there anymore. His most desired location is an unnamed base, located outside of the country, where evidence related to UFOs is so large that it can’t be moved.

“There’s reportedly an item outside of the country that’s so large, it cannot be moved. They built an entire building around it,” he said.

“I’m not going to mention it because it’s a classified location. That may be the final destination.”

See the full interview with Burlison here:

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.