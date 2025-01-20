Pelosi’s Daughter Exposes Jill Biden as ‘Lady McBiden’ in Ongoing Catfight

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Nancy Pelosi and Jill Biden may never speak again after one of the former House speaker’s daughters insulted the outgoing first lady.

Alexandra Pelosi, a documentary filmmaker, compared Jill to Lady Macbeth, the ambitious and manipulative character from William Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” Alexandra said, seemingly referring to Jill in a Saturday interview with Politico.

“There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,” Alexandra added.

The not-so-subtle insult followed Jill’s rebuke of Pelosi’s role in pressuring President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 presidential race.

“We were friends for 50 years,” Jill said in a Wednesday interview with The Washington Post. “It was disappointing.”

The outgoing first lady also voiced disappointment in how Biden’s legacy ended, telling The Post, “Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded.

When asked why, Jill replied, “I don’t know. I learned a lot about human nature,” but declined to delve into details.

Biden’s exit from the race came after he announced his re-election campaign, which followed his false promise to serve as a transitional candidate in 2021.

What followed was the opposite. The Democratic Party stifled candidates’ ability to challenge Biden.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime Democrat, accused the party of rigging the primary process to prop up Biden—the oldest president in U.S. history—as the presumptive nominee.

This scheme quickly backfired after millions of Americans witnessed Biden’s cognitive decline during the first presidential debate with President-elect Donald Trump.

Throughout the debate, Biden stumbled over his words, mixed up names, coughed repeatedly and seemed lost. Faced with this new reality, Democrats scrambled to find a new nominee.

Pelosi, former President Barack Obama, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries were among the top Democrats leading the pressure campaign.

Biden ultimately succumbed to the pressure, renouncing his nomination in the summer of 2024 and endorsing Kamala Harris, his equally unpopular vice president as his successor.

Harris, who Obama and Pelosi allegedly did not want as the nominee, went on to lose to Trump in a landslide.